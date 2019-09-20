City Council approves scoping document

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Legal advice: Matt F. Fuller, a Lake George attorney, stood up in front of the council to tell them they were breaking the law by moving forward with the Durkee Lot project.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council approved the final scoping document for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The document lays out what needs to be reviewed during the Generic Environmental Impact Statement (GEIS) for all the projects to take place downtown. A public hearing was held on the scoping first draft on Aug. 22 before the scheduled city council meeting.

Not many people came up to make suggestions on what can be added changed, but one of the commenters was city planning board member Curt Gervich, who requested more alternatives to the Durkee project. This was not changed for the final draft, however, and the alternatives to the Prime Companies multi-use building remain “no alternatives,” and a multi-story parking garage.

According to Attorney Mark Schachner, who was there during the session to represent the city, said the GEIS, which covers the projects as a whole, is a very responsible move for Plattsburgh. This move makes it possible for Chazen, the company working on the GEIS, to find any environmental impacts between the projects themselves.

The final draft of the scoping document was voted on at the city council meeting Sept. 5. Before discussion, Attorney Matthew F. Fuller claimed the city council was breaking the law by moving forward with the Durkee Lot project.

“The project that’s proposed currently does not comply with the city law,” Fuller said. “General city law, section 22, makes it very clear that waterfront properties cannot be alienated … this property is included in that parking district … you can’t have any of that property that is essentially the property of a district without any legislative approval.”

The city council went into executive session to further legal matters regarding the real estate transaction, but no decisions were made. When they returned, the council voted unanimously to approve the scoping document, along with water supply improvements.

“The Project will contain a walkway with an overlook and landscape plantings that will accommodate pedestrians and bicycles,” the project document specifies. “It will connect to MacDonough Park to the north via a crosswalk over Bridge Street and path, and to the Saranac River Trail to the south via a path to be constructed between the Gateway Office Building and Broad Street that will connect to the existing sidewalk at the intersection of Broad and Durkee Streets.”

The GEIS will most likely be finished by the end of December and groundbreaking can begin in the spring of 2020.