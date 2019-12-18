City Council holds public hearing

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris GEIS Hearing The projects of the DRI are being reviewed together for the GEIS to see its impact with the other projects. One of these includes the construction of a multi-use building on the current Durkee Street Lot, where the farmers market currently stands.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh’s Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) was reviewed in a public hearing session Monday, Dec. 9 at City Hall. The first public scoping session for the GEIS was held a few months ago, back in September, where the public was able to request items they wanted covered in the GEIS.

“The Common Council is pursuing its responsibilities under a New York State law called the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA),” said Attorney Mark Schachner, who is guiding the city through the GEIS process for the DRI. “The general idea … is that decision-makers are supposed to take potential environmental impacts into account when they make decisions.”

According to Schachner, the city is being responsible with the SEQRA by reviewing all the revitalization projects as a whole, rather than individually, which led to the GEIS. The impact statement was then accepted as complete late last month by the council.

During the public hearing last Monday, the residents of Plattsburgh were invited to make recommendations and comments on the GEIS. The hearing, which began at 5 p.m., included a short presentation on the DRI projects before the public voiced their opinions. One of the people who spoke at the hearing was Manager of the Farmers and Crafts Market Julie Baughn. Due to some backlash of the new farmers market location, Baughn has begun speaking out on what the actual vendors think.

“The impact on the environment where the market is moving… it can’t be anything but good at this point,” Baughn said. “We are really looking forward to a wonderful first season, we’re looking forward to an awesome first date, we are looking forward to growth and expansion.”

Baughn shot down those who commented on the possible “smell” of the location, being near the Plattsburgh sewage plant. She said she visited three times and it wasn’t bad, and had a positive experience there.

“You all have written it off and we don’t know what’s going to happen yet,” Baughn said. “Environmentally speaking, it’s better than nothing and it’s better than what we have now… we want something to call our own.”

Before Baughn, city resident Laura Palkovic commented on the farmers market as well, and her lack of support for it moving. In the past, the farmers market has been located in the Durkee Street parking lot, which will soon be an upscale retail/apartment building.

“I find the idea of having a market that sells fresh produce and other food located there repugnant and repulsive,” Laura Palkovic said. “I wouldn’t buy food at that location, and I doubt there are many that would.”

Another concern for those against the Plattsburgh DRI is the fact that the majority of the Durkee Lot will be turned into a mostly private lot. The majority of parking spots for the public will be moved to other parts of the city, including on Bridge Street, Margaret Street, Broad Street and the Government Building lot, which was recently finished by the County. Durkee Street may also become a one-way, with on-street parking, which city resident Tim Palkovic, husband of Laura, spoke on.

“The safety of angled parking on the proposed one-way traffic reconfiguration is a hazard,” Tim Palkovic said. “It limits traffic on the street and service trucks will block oncoming traffic while unloading.”

The comments of the public hearing will be reviewed by the council as soon as the meeting is transcribed. The public hearing was also streamed live and uploaded after on YouTube. To watch it, visit the City of Plattsburgh’s channel, or find the link on its website at cityofplattburgh.com. There, the DGEIS can also be found on the site, as well as updates and changes to the DRI projects.

Written comments on the GEIS can be sent to the Plattsburgh Common Council or Mayor’s office at Plattsburgh City Hall, 41 City Hall Pl., Plattsburgh, New York 12901. They are accepted until 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. ■