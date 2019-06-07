City Council presents 5-year budget plan

PLATTSBURGH | Directly preceding last week’s City Council Meeting, the Municipal Lighting Department (MLD) held a short meeting regarding the use of electricity throughout the city. The MLD looked to get a write-off for six unpaid bills between November 2017 to April 2018, resulting in a write-off for a total of more than $26,000.

The first three months that were written off didn’t reach $2,000, but the winter months spiked up to more than $6,000. MLD Manager Bill Treacy explained why the electricity price was so high during these months, which had been sparking anger from some citizens.

“Whether you have lace curtains on the windows or heavy drapes on the windows, when you have drafts coming in underneath the doors and windows, all those things factor in,” Treacy said, pointing out why electricity works twice as hard to heat up the house. “People don’t think about those things.”

Another discussion that took place between the council and Treacy regarded electric charging stations, specifically newer, non-Tesla charging stations. The plan would be to line them up along the street by winter 2020. These new stations, unlike the ones at the mall, would take only 10-15 minutes to charge a newer electric car. This has been discussed in the past as well, but has yet to come to a definitive decision.

After the MLD meeting wrapped up, it moved right into the City Council meeting, where Ward 2 Councilor Mike Kelly presented the group’s five-year budget plan for Plattsburgh. The PowerPoint presentation laid out accomplishments, as well as goals and guesses about the economy for the next five years.

According to Kelly’s presentation, the council has a “goal of between 5-10%” by the year 2020. They also have plans to “continue to monitor health-care expenses, monitor overtime costs, monitor arbitration costs, promote revenue opportunities such as DRI and other city-wide construction projects and BAN interest should remain between 1.5-2%.”

Mayor Colin Read addressed some issues people have regarding the future of the Durkee Street Lot determined by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). One question posed to the mayor specifically had to do with parking in the winter and where residents and business owners would park in cases of emergency snow clearing procedures.

“They will be provided with underground parking,” Read said at a press conference after the meeting.

"There’s nothing quite more than the underground parking total construction cost than we anticipated because of the strong community interest in parking and ensuring there’s more than enough parking to meet the needs of the businesses. (Plattsburgh) is also providing at least 30 public spots within Durkee Street above ground to be administered by the city.”