City council races shake out

PLATTSBURGH | Two seats on the Plattsburgh Common Council are up for election this year.

Three candidates are currently in the running to represent Ward 1 and Ward 4.

The incumbents currently occupying the seats, councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) and Peter Ensel (Ward 4), have each said they are declining to run for re-election this year, both citing personal reasons.

In Ward 1, which encompasses much of the south end of the city, Democrat Dr. Ira Barbell will face off against Republican William Ferris Jr.

Barbell, 73, is a Plattsburgh native. In the past, he worked as the director of South Carolina’s Child and Family Services. In 1992, he joined the private Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation as its associate director. He also served as a member of the Plattsburgh City School Board of Education for eight years, two years as president of the board. He’s now retired.

As a member of the city’s Citizens’ Financial Advisory Committee, Barbell in the past has spoken in favor of encouraging volunteerism as a way to cut the cost of providing services.

Ferris, 57, is the owner of Big Apple Audio on Durkee Street. He previously ran for a Common Council seat in 2013.

Ferris said that the city’s finances would be his primary focus if elected.

“We need to make sure that Plattsburgh is a wonderful place to live and a sustainable place to live,” Ferris told The Sun. “You want people to be able to afford to live here and want to live here.”

“He is an outstanding businessman and has demonstrated a commitment to the city,” Plattsburgh Republican Committee Chairman Bruce Lawson told The Sun.

DEDOMINICAS UNOPPOSED

In Ward 4, newcomer Paul DeDominicas is currently running unopposed.

DeDominicas, 42, is a grant administrator for AES Northeast. He graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh, and previously served as the director of the city’s Community Development Office.

Faced with $100,000 in potential cuts to the city’s special events budget, DeDominicas proposed a plan in 2017 to replace that funding with a sponsorship model that allows local companies to contribute to the cost of running city events, a model which the city ultimately adopted.

While he was director, the city successfully secured $10 million through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative. He also has ties to Clinton Community College, and was part of a team that secured $12.7 million for the construction of the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing.

He resigned from his position with the city last February citing a “hostile work environment,” and was later hired by AES Northeast.

“I am running because I would like to give back to the city,” DeDominicas said in a statement. “I have called Plattsburgh home for most of my life. I think my background and skill set will be helpful to the council as projects move forward.

“I would like to get to know my neighbors and represent my ward as part of the city.”

In a statement released by the Plattsburgh City Democrats, the committee said that DeDominicas and Barbell were each endorsed “based on their vision to collaborate on the Common Council and contribute to its expertise.”

The deadline for filing independent petitions is May 28.