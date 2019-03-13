City council to consider footbridge fix

× Expand File photo The Webb Island footbridge, a pedestrian connection between the city’s South End and Plattsburgh High School, has been closed since November 2017.

PLATTSBURGH | Another bout of offers and counteroffers that may ultimately decide the fate of the Webb Island footbridge has begun.

The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education forwarded the city an offer last week that would put the onus of repair on the district, but would later transfer ownership to the city. The resolution states “that work to repair or demolish can be accomplished as early as possible in the spring.”

The Plattsburgh Common Council will vote Thursday, March 14, on a counteroffer that runs along those same lines — but allows the city to refuse ownership of the bridge after it’s fixed if an engineer finds the structure’s “probable useful life expectancy” won’t extend beyond a certain timeframe.

The number of years the council wants to see the bridge last has not yet been defined.

“I believe it is healthy for our region to put this issue behind us,” Mayor Colin Read told The Sun Wednesday. “The Common Council has now fully considered the wishes of their constituents and shall surely act tomorrow to resolve this issue that has been hovering over the Common Council since 2011.

“I am sure they will also begin planning for the bridge’s eventual replacement so they can act more proactively than reactively next time the bridge’s fate comes up.”

DEBATE

The Webb Island Footbridge, a pedestrian connection between the city’s South End and Plattsburgh High School, has been closed since November 2017. It was closed following the release of that engineering report that deemed the structure unsafe to use. But debate over who should own the bridge dates back to at least 2011.

State and county lawmakers have since stepped in to help.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) secured up to $400,000 in state funding to repair the bridge, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) secured $50,000, and the Clinton County Legislature agreed earlier this year to contribute a total of $50,000 toward maintenance over 10 years.

Though it seemed that the city and district was nearing an agreement last December, with the Common Council passing an agreement with a majority vote, that agreement died after receiving a veto from the mayor. The council never voted to override the mayor’s veto.

All the while, students, parents and commuters have attended both city council and school board meetings to ask that the entities get together to repair the bridge.

The Common Council will vote March 14 at 5 p.m. in the Common Council chambers at City Hall on sending their offer to the district.

If approved, the agreement would then be sent to the district Board of Education for consideration.

LAND EASEMENT

According to Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), the primary difference between the city’s offer and the district’s lies in a request related to an expired land easement between the state and school district.

The council’s proposed offer would require the school to renew a land easement with the state of New York that allows the district to operate the bridge on Webb Island, a sliver of state property on the banks of the Saranac River.

The existing land easement, which the district and state agreed upon back in 1983, has been expired since 2008.

That agreement was never renewed, according to a state official familiar with the easement.

A line in the easement states that if the agreement expires and isn’t renewed, the state could direct the school district to demolish the bridge at the district’s cost — a red flag for some city officials, who see that as a cloud on the title, and are concerned that could open up the city to liability in the future.

“The biggest question mark would be this easement,” McFarlin said. “Without the easement, the state could dictate the bridge be torn down based on that easement agreement in 1983.

“Things like that are a reason to rewrite the agreement (with the district).”

The state is not currently involved with deliberations over the Webb Island footbridge, according to a state official familiar with the situation.

STUDENTS DISPLACED

As negotiations over the fate of the bridge stretch on, the connection’s closure is having an affect on the lives of some South End students.

Cera Blanchard, 17, is a senior at Plattsburgh High School.

Like many other students in this city, she walks to school. And before the footbridge closed, her commute was relatively easy.

That changed overnight.

Wearing her blue-tipped hair tied back, Blanchard stood up last week at a meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education to tell her story.

When the footbridge closed in Blanchard’s junior year more than 16 months ago, the change made it difficult for her to get to work on time.

She was late to school, late to work.

Eventually, it became too much.

“I had to quit,” Blanchard told The Sun.

To get to school, she started taking the bus. But riding aboard Clinton County Public Transit, she’s often late to class.

And without the bridge, she said it now takes her 40 minutes to walk to school.

On days when the air is frigid and the temperature drops to single digits, if her mother Patricia can’t arrange a ride with a friend, Blanchard is sometimes kept home.

She implored the board to find a solution, to reopen the bridge.

“I would love if the walkbridge was open again,” Blanchard told the school board.

Blanchard’s story mirrors that of another student, Grace Redmond, who is also a senior at Plattsburgh High School.

Redmond took to City Hall in January to ask the mayor and Common Council to reopen the bridge.

Like Blanchard, when the footbridge closed, her commute more than doubled, and getting to her job and to school became more difficult. Public transit is an option, but one that requires her to schedule an extra hour into her commute.

“It’s ridiculous,” Redmond said at the time.

Told Wednesday that the council would be voting on a footbridge agreement, Blanchard was optimistic.

“I’m hoping they all vote towards fixing the footbridge,” she told The Sun.