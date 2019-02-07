City council to weigh feral feline funding

× Expand Stock photo hungry cat eating The Common Council will consider a resolution allocating $3,000 for volunteer animal rescue group Animal Rescue and Welfare Services on Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | A debate over the best way to control the city’s feral cat population erupted at City Hall last week, calling into question whether the council will move forward with directing funding to a volunteer animal rescue operation.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) offered a resolution last Thursday to allocate $3,000 Animal Rescue and Welfare Services (ARWS).

The funds are used for ARWS to trap, neuter and release feral cats.

But a local veterinarian contended the group wasn’t meeting its obligations, and said the money should be allocated to a program that delivers results.

Per ARWS’ contract with the city, the group is required to regularly file reports on their activities, said Dr. Rebecca King, a partner with the Eagles Nest Veterinary Hospital in Plattsburgh.

But ARWS isn’t providing evidence of how they have used past taxpayer funding, she said.

“I feel the taxpayers, the city council and city residents have a right to know how the money is being spent,” King told lawmakers. “There’s been no information for how the money has been spent already.”

King said she filed Freedom of Information Law requests and was unable to obtain any of those reports, leading her to believe that they didn’t exist.

She also believes that the trap, spray and neuter approach does not adequately curb the feral cat population.

‘THIS IS WORKING’

Denise Nephew and Lillian Cassidy, both ARWS volunteers, conceded that no formal written report on the group’s operation was ever filed with the city.

But that’s because the group was never directed to do so, Cassidy said.

“We are the only nonprofit cat group doing anything in the Clinton County area,” said Nephew. “We are a volunteer group doing good things.

“This is working. We are making great strides.”

Cassidy has appeared at council meetings in the past to update lawmakers in person about statistics related to the operation.

“I thought I had done what I was supposed to,” she said. “If I was supposed to file a written report with some other office, I did not have the information to do it.

“Nobody ever asked for it.”

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said that she doesn’t feel that a request for documentation is unreasonable, and encouraged her colleagues to “be better informed about this issue.”

“This is an emotional issue. No one wants cats to suffer,” she said. “I know this group really feels that they’re filling a void.

“I know we made that promise,” she added, referring to the council’s agreement to reconsider ARWS’ $3,000 ask. “But I think we should make decisions based on the best information that’s out there.”

Kelly agreed.

“We would like to see some statistics,” he said. “I think it would be nice if we could see something from the group quarterly.”

Cassidy told city officials last May that since 2016, the group has taken in 867 cats, 564 of which were adopted, 157 neutered and released and 148 remained in the network.

She told the council that it costs approximately $110 per cat to trap, neuter vaccinate and release them.

NEXT STEPS

The item will be formally placed on the Common Council’s docket this Thursday.

The council initially rejected ARWS’ request for funding last year, with councilors informally agreeing to review reports detailing services provided by the group and revisit the request at the end of the year.

The group’s ask was double what the city allocated for them, $1,500, in 2017. The city has contracted with ARWS for at least three years.

Cassidy said that she expects to speak to the council again on Thursday with updated statistics about the results of the group’s efforts.