City councilor aims to end crypto ban

PLATTSBURGH | Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) intends to introduce a resolution on Thursday that will effectively end the city’s ban on new commercial cryptocurrency facilities.

His announcement last week came nearly one year into the City of Plattsburgh’s 18-month moratorium.

“It’s been in place for too long, and there’s really not any legislation being discussed,” said McFarlin. “Let’s get this done quickly.”

When the moratorium was first passed last March, McFarlin, who also serves as the president of the Municipal Lighting Department board, told his follow councilors that he believed the public “doesn’t deserve to wait for 18 months” for a solution, and the Common Council informally resolved to end the moratorium before that deadline.

In the months since, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has ruled that municipalities like Plattsburgh can charge high-density load users more for their electricity — effectively mitigating adverse effects to the city’s ratepayers — and the Common Council has imposed new building code and permitting regulations designed to lessen safety risks and limit quality-of-life impacts.

The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has also plummeted in that time.

Last March, the price of 1 BTC equated to roughly $8,349. On Monday, it had dropped by more than 57 percent to $3,582 per 1 BTC.

Mayor Colin Read agrees that the city’s moratorium should be lifted.

“I think that’s the only honest thing to do,” he said.

“It was a time out while we crafted appropriate city codes to make sure that that industry is being good neighbors and good community members. We did that. So for me, then, that means that the moratorium should go away.”

McFarlin is expected to introduce legislation that could end the moratorium Jan. 10 at the Common Council’s regular meeting.

LOCAL INDUSTRY REJOICES

Doug Butdorf serves as a property manager for the Imperial Industrial Park, where at least one cryptocurrency mining operation has set up shop.

He’s been following the latest developments in the city’s efforts to regulate the industry for months.

Butdorf said that he believed it was important for the city move through at least one heating cycle to ensure that the PSC’s decision shielded ratepayers from any adverse effects.

“Protecting the ratepayers was an essential reason behind the council’s decision,” he said. “I believe the moratorium did that.”

He also said that the council’s building and permitting regulations imposed significant hurtles for any new operation looking to move in, citing a requirement to recycle a certain percentage of heat when the temperature outside drops below 40 degrees.

“It seems to me that with (the new regulations) in place, and the PSC projections, that lifting the moratorium is the right thing at this time,” Butdorf said.