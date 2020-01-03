City councilors say their farewells

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Ira Barbell In with the new: At the end of the last council meeting of 2019, Mayor Colin Read swore in the new Ward 1 Councilor, Ira Barbell.

PLATTSBURGH | City of Plattsburgh councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) and Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said goodbye to the city council in the last meeting on Dec. 19. The two councilors did not seek reelection for a new four-year term and are being replaced with Ira Barbell and Paul DeDominicas, who will take over early January.

Democrat Armstrong was voted into council in 2013 and was reelected in 2016. Ensel, a republican, was elected as councilor during the 2016 race. Both spoke on their resignation and their time in city council.

“It’s been a wild ride in many respects, and there’s been moments of perfect consensus and moments of disagreements and that’s just the way it works,” Armstrong said. “We’ve come back together, we work together and we move forward. And that’s government at its best.”

Barbell won the latest election against William Ferris Jr., 367 to 176. DeDominicas ran unopposed and had a total of 409 votes.

“These three years have really flown by and I was doing some recollection of just everything we have dealt with and faced and accomplished … and I look forward to the work all of you are going to do in the coming year and down the road,” Ensel said.

At the last council meeting of 2019, Mayor Colin Read swore in Barbell as his position for Ward 1 Councilor. He and DeDominicas will begin in January. ■