City Democrats endorse candidates for Mayor

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Democrats met Tuesday night to endorse candidates for Mayor, Ward 2 Councilor, and Ward 5 Councilor for a June Primary and a November General Election.

Candidates Michael Kelly for Ward 2 and Patrick McFarlin for Ward 5 each described their platform and won the unanimous endorsement of the City Democratic Party. Both candidates are incumbents and have served multiple terms on the City Common Council.

Incumbent Mayor Colin Read, Tenzin Dorjee, and Chris Rosenquest also described their platforms and answered a number of questions from both members of the City Democratic Party and members of the public. Mayor Colin Read won a unanimous vote.

Mayor Read described his experience and accomplishments on behalf of City residents. He reversed a perennial budget deficit and built up a once-depleted fund balance, the city's savings account. He also rolled taxes back to pre-fiscal crisis levels while he embarked on a prudent road building strategy that prevents long term damage to the city's infrastructure and damage to vehicles.

Mayor Read's work has been recognized with favorable audit reports, a dramatic improvement in the State Comptroller's measure of fiscal stress, and an improvement in the city's outlook as measured by the Moody's bond rating agency. These improvements shall save the city millions of dollars in bond interest payments. In addition, tax reductions for 2020 and 2021, proposed water rate reductions, and his work to preserve the city's electricity for its residents combine to save the average household approximately $600 per year.

Mayor Read commented, "It is an honor to again represent the Democrats and all residents of the City of Plattsburgh. I'm incredibly proud of the collaboration of our recent Common Councilors and am grateful for their willingness to make fiscally responsible decisions. The City of Plattsburgh has so much potential, and I am glad to see we are on the cusp of realizing so many great things for Plattsburgh."

The Democratic Primary is on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and the General Election is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. ■