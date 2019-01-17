City enters 2019 with 1.7 percent tax increase

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council has adopted a budget for 2019 with a 1.7 percent tax increase attached.

PLATTSBURGH | Property owners in the City of Plattsburgh will see a tax increase of 1.7 percent this year.

The Common Council adopted the city’s 2019 budget last Thursday, four days before the deadline to pass a spending plan.

The budget comes with a tax levy increase of 2.24 percent, which means that the city will collect $11,631,377 from taxpayers to funds its operations this year, up from $11,376,542 last year.

With this percentage the city has successfully stayed under the state tax cap, which was set at approximately 2.6 percent for Plattsburgh.

Taxpayers will pay $12.20 per $1,000 in assessed value, a 1.7 percent increase over last year’s $11.99 tax rate. For an average home in the city assessed at $146,600, this means a tax increase of around $31.

This year’s tax rate and spending plan will allow the city to start to rebuild its fund balance, according to Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2), the council’s budget officer.

The council is hoping to see a $500,000 surplus by the end of this year.

“What I think is extremely important to emphasize is that we did that without cutting jobs,” said Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (Ward 3).

Total appropriations in the city are projected at $59,902,716, a 6.9 percent increase in spending over last year’s budgeted spending at $55,719,832.

LONG ROAD AHEAD

The anticipated $500,000 surplus at the end of this year is half of what Mayor Colin Read had said he hoped for after announcing his plan last September.

According to Read, the work to rebuild the city’s finances is far from over.

“This will be an ongoing discussion until we get the 5-10 percent fund balance past councils have mandated,” he said.

A number of things act as hurtles to achieving that goal.

“The challenge of our city is that the property tax base is not keeping up with inflation, but city expenses rise faster than inflation,” he told The Sun in an email.

Between 2017-18, the city’s total taxable value rose approximately $4.4 million, or 0.47 percent. That’s compared to 1.5 percent, or $14 million, between 2016-17.

“This means that we either raise taxes much faster than inflation to make up the difference, or we cut expenses,” Read said. “I believe we have to very carefully scrutinize expenses because I don’t believe those residents on fixed income, who we want to remain in our city, can afford taxes that rise faster than their social security.

“I think we will continue to have to work to reinvent how we deliver the services people expect, and we have to start building up a minimal fund balance. A city cannot continue to spend more than it brings in until the fund balance is exhausted, and then live from week to week with insufficient reserves in the bank.”