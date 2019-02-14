City enters mix for land bank slot

× The Plattsburgh Common Council has authorized the formation of the Lake City Land Bank, pending approval from Empire State Development. Pictured is Mayor Colin Read at a press event earlier this month. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The Common Council has authorized the formation of a new not-for-profit, the Lake City Land Bank Corporation.

If Empire State Development (ESD) approves the city’s request to create a land bank, the new corporation would have the ability to purchase blighted, foreclosed or zombie properties and return them to responsible use by tearing down unsafe structures or acquiring properties for redevelopment and repair.

“This is a very exciting opportunity,” said Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (Ward 3) at the council’s regular meeting on Feb. 7. “I see this as another avenue to revitalize properties in the city.”

Mayor Colin Read said the city doesn’t pay to address blighted, abandoned or zombie properties, apart from the cost of regular inspections.

“Where we all lose out is the perennial loss of income, to land owners and to taxes, when a blighted property remains unoccupied and decay accelerates,” he told The Sun in an email. “Of the properties I know of in the city, that probably amounts to around $3,000,000 in lost property value and about $130,000 in taxes to various entities.”

TAX ROLLS

For the city to nab a land bank slot — there are 10 open spots — ESD would need to agree that Plattsburgh has a need for one, according to Gibbs.

“We might not actually qualify as having a need,” she said.

Building Inspector Joe McMahon said that he’s not aware of any zombie properties within the city.

“We had a couple of those last year, but they’ve been resolved,” said McMahon. “I don’t know that we have any.”

A “zombie property” is a piece of land or a building essentially in limbo, where the foreclosure process was started by a bank or mortgage lender and the owner moved out, but the foreclosure process was later canceled, leaving the property unoccupied and often falling apart.

“We do have some unoccupied buildings,” McMahon added. “I believe that number is between 15-20.”

But the city’s land bank would primarily be used to return properties to the tax rolls, rather than remove buildings that are dilapidated, Read told the council last week.

“We’re trying to use this to rehabilitate and put buildings back on the tax rolls,” he said. “We want a land bank to be used to rebuild, not to take down.”

Read told the council that the Lake City land bank would be designed to be self-sustaining, and not require a large financial contribution from the city.

A formal structure, bylaws and procedures would be crafted by the Common Council after ESD approves the corporation’s creation, according to the resolution approved by the council.

If created, the land bank would be overseen by seven members on a board of directors, each serving a two-year term.

The initial members would include Read, Gibbs, City Planner Eva Schweber, Plattsburgh Housing Authority Director Mark Hamilton, developers Amy Bonn and Ben Clark, and appraiser Derek Rosenbaum.

The city now joins Clinton County and Essex County, who are both exploring the idea of creating a land bank, in vying for one of the few open state land bank slots.

COUNTY LAND BANK PROPOSAL

The council’s 5-1 vote for the formation of a land bank came just over one month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill expanding the allowed number of land banks in the state from 25 to 35.

The vote also comes after Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis proposed the idea of creating a county-wide landbank.

Davis proposed the idea to the legislature last month, and Davis has appeared at town board meetings throughout the area to brief local officials on the pros and cons of creating a county-wide land bank.

The city was invited to join that effort. And a report from the state Financial Restructuring Board of Local Governments in 2017 suggested that the city “should seek to work with Clinton County and other municipalities to create a regional land bank that could serve as a tool for combating blight in the most affected areas of the region.”

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), the lone “no” vote on the Lake City Land Bank Corp. proposal, questioned why the city wasn’t joining with the county on this effort.

“I’m still not sure why we wouldn’t team up with the county,” he said. “Does the city have funding to do this on our own?”

Under Clinton County’s proposal, the city would join with all of the towns and villages in the county to contribute a portion of sales tax revenue to sustaining the land bank.

The city would also need to share the benefits, and because that bank would likely focus first on properties that pose an immediate risk to safety, the city may not see any of its properties rehabilitated for years.

If the city were to go it alone?

“We wouldn’t have to wait our turn,” said Gibbs. “I think this is a better solution for us.”

Read says that the city wants “the opportunity to move at our own pace.”

“We brought this idea to the county three years ago,” he said. “We’ve never not been interested in pursuing this.”