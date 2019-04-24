City finances see ‘big swing’

× Expand File photo A recent report shows that the City of Plattsburgh may end its 2018 fiscal year with a surplus of $830,000.

PLATTSBURGH | A recent report shows that work to right the Mayor Colin Read once characterized as city’s fiscal ship is paying off.

The report, outlined by City Chamberlain Richard Marks last week, shows that the city is looking at ending its 2018 fiscal year with a general fund surplus of $491,000 and a fund balance of $830,000.

That would represent a “big swing,” Marks said, from 2017 — when the city ended the year $308,000 in the red. In 2010, the City of Plattsburgh had a fund balance of approximately $6 million.

“It’s looking like a pretty positive year for 2018,” he told the Common Council’s Finance committee last Thursday. “We’re going to have the books closed and rolled forward by the end of this week, early next week.”

The results surpass what the Common Council had budgeted for in 2019. Councilors planned for a surplus of $500,000 coming into the new fiscal year.

WORK NOT DONE

Though the latest numbers are promising, work to balance the budget isn’t done, according to Read.

City managers continue to look at paring down their departments’ expenses each year as councilors aim for a general fund balance of at least 5 percent — or roughly $1.15 million.

But expenses continue to outpace revenue, Read said.

And city lawmakers — much like in other municipalities around the county — continue to contend with the state’s 2 percent tax cap, he said.

“Property taxes pay only half of our general fund. The rest is such things as state aid or our Falcon-Seaboard payments, which have been flat or severely declining.”

The city and town of Plattsburgh remain immersed in a legal battle over revenue from the Falcon Seaboard power plant.

“Without the ability for our revenues to keep pace with increased health care costs and wages, the surpluses we have been able to generate are wiped out very quickly,” Read said.

“So, yes, there remains an awful lot of very difficult work to be done. That work may be all the more difficult when there is a sense of complacency because of our recent successes.

“But, our finance committee understands that, and I am sure we will muster the diligence to keep on an austere path without threatening the jobs of any of our great staff. That is where we must be smart and austere.”