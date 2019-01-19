City firefighters donate over $2K to local cancer fund

× Expand Photo provided The Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 raised $2,447 for the North Country Cancer Fund this year as part of an annual t-shirt drive.

PLATTSBURGH | The city’s firefighters are doing more than battling flames this month.

For the fifth year in a row, the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 has rallied together to sell t-shirts for the North Country Cancer Fund.

This year, the union sold more than 120 t-shirts and raised $2,447 to benefit the local organization, $627 more than was raised two years ago.

“We were pushing more this year, and our guys were really out there trying to sell as many t-shirts as they can,” said Jamie Schwartz, vice president of the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421.

The volunteer-run North Country Cancer Fund was created 12 years ago to assist local families in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties with loved ones battling cancer.

The cause hits home for many local firefighters, Schwartz said.

In 2016 alone, 70 percent of the career firefighters who passed away died of cancer, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Between January 2002 and March 2017, cancer was the leading cause of death among firefighters, causing 61 percent of “career firefighter line-of-duty deaths.”

And a study by the CDC and the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, which followed 30,000 firefighters in 2010, found that amongst firefighters cancer-related deaths are more common than among the general population.

“We find it’s a very important to support the cause, especially in our career where cancer has become more common with smoke and exposure to chemicals,” he said.

The annual t-shirt drive typically kicks off in October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We’re hoping to continue to increase our donations to the North Country Cancer Fund every year,” said Schwartz.

For more information about the drive, follow the union on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by searching “Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421” for the latest updates.