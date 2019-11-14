City Holiday Parade registration underway

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh and Strand Center for the Arts are accepting registration to participate in the fifth-annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The theme of the event is holiday-themed movies. Invited to be in the parade are “local businesses, organizations, clubs and other local groups.”

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Brinkerhoff Street and end on Pine Street. Following the parade, there will be a performance on Center Stage, and then a tree lighting.

To register for this event, visit surveymonkey.com/r/PlattsHolidayParade. For more information, email Skippy at dubreys@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or call 518-536-7485. ■