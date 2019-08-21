City installs EV charging station in front of city hall

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Future electrical car charging stations are expected to be installed around the city. Some places include the new lots planning on being built through the DRI project.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has installed a new electric car charging station in front of city hall. The station is one of many to be installed around Plattsburgh to gain points in the Climate Smart Community (CSC) program.

The station was unveiled Thursday, Aug. 8, by Mayor Colin Read and a few members of the City Sustainability Task Force. Also there were representatives from the Municipal Lighting Department, who helped get the project started. Read gave a short speech before the ribbon cutting and thanked everyone who helped.

“These parking stations here, and the ones soon to follow, are prime examples of the types of projects and visions that goes with these initiatives,” Read said. “I’m proud of the fact we are the seventh city in the country to have 100 percent sustainable energy.”

The CSC is a program in the United States that encourages communities to do what they can to be as energy efficient and green as possible. The communities that make the pledge to become one, including Plattsburgh, get a point sheet. Points are given out for each green move the city makes, earning different statuses as points grow.

“For the Climate Smart Communities, there’s an alternative fuel infrastructure action item and implementing things such as these charging stations give us points to get certification,” Community Development employee and Task Force member Ethan Vinson said.

Currently, the only other charging stations in Plattsburgh are the Tesla stations located in the mall. The one outside city hall, which is the main model for the future ones, charges all types of electric cars. The stations will be free to use. According to Read, on average, it will take six to eight hours to completely charge a regular-sized electric car, and around three to four hours for a hybrid.

The CSC point list is online for viewing on the City of Plattsburgh website at cityofplattsburgh.com.