× Expand Photos provided Dergham Rosenquest announce mayoral race intentions

PLATTSBURGH | The city of Plattsburgh mayoral race is quickly heating up as two more candidates now seek a spot on the ballot.

So far, six candidates have announced their intentions for the city’s top seat as Plattsburgh business owners Nadim Dergham and Chris Rosenquest recently joined the race.

Dergham joins retired Plattsburgh City Police Department lieutenant Scott Beebie as the early Republican candidates, while Rosenquest will vie for a Democratic spot, along with incumbent Mayor Colin Read, Tenzin Dorjee, and Miles Davis.

Earlier this month, Beebie announced his candidacy with an official endorsement by the Plattsburgh City Republican Committee. Plattsburgh City Democrats have yet to make an official endorsement.

In order to be on the June 23 ballot, candidates need to get signatures from at least 5 percent of registered city voters within their party lines.

Candidates can seek signatures starting Feb. 25 and must file them between March 30 and April 2.

Dergham, a local small business owner since 1981, entered the race quietly, hoping to gain momentum with grassroots support before spearheading a larger campaign effort.

He told supporters his experiences as an established small business owner can help him better lead the city fiscally and be more embracing of “change”.

Rosenquest co-owns a small coffee shop in the city and serves as the current Area 9 legislator for Clinton County, representing the City of Plattsburgh district.

Prior to winning the county position in 2016, Rosenquest vied for the mayor seat in 2013, but was defeated by Republican James “Jim” Calnon.

He said his tax and economic-development initiatives on the county level will help him lead the city to success.

“In terms of government experience, building community cohesion, business acumen and a vast network of local, regional and state contacts, I have the background, resources and connections it will take to lead this city to a new future,” Rosenquest said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

“The most pressing need for those who live, work, or play in our city is the need for open lines of communication and transparency. Among the myriad of concerns facing the city, my work will focus on maintaining our positive economic momentum, healing the divisions in our community, and ensuring our citizen’s voices are integral in governmental decision-making.” ■