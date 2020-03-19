City offers guidance to services

Photo by Alina Walentowicz Mayor Read COVID-19 Mayor Colin Read, City of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | After temporarily shutting the doors of city hall this week, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read is offering guidance to city residents and encouraging everyone to remain vigilant.

While thanking residents for their patience in the uncertain times, Read said the quick measures to send non-essential staff home and change daily operations was a necessary step to help protect the public “from Coronavirus catching hold in our community.”

“With the rate of infection doubling every couple of days elsewhere in this state with the largest incidence rate in the country, I am determined to not have that happen here in the city. With a quarter of the county’s population and more than six hundred times the population density of the rest of the county, the city is where we can stop the pandemic from killing people in our region,” Read wrote to residents March 18 after he significantly reduced the physical staffing of city agencies.

“We do so by minimizing in-person social contact and maximizing the delivery of first response and medical treatment by our professional crews.” While fire, police and municipal-lighting departments remain open 24 hours a day, city officials have also put a second ambulance into service to focus on the south end of the city and its high-rises and elderly-care facilities.

New procedures have also been put in place to ensure that city water and the water-distribution network remains safe and operational and all high-voltage wires are still being maintained in the event of any natural disasters, Read said.

“We will continue to provide for our other services as well. Some highly discretionary services such as brush pickup may be delayed because of staff shortages. But, most of our services will continue or will be delivered online.”

Officials have lowered the fee for online credit card payments for billing and created a no-fee auto-debit banking feature to help residents when paying city bills amid the changes. Residents are being strongly encouraged to practice maximum social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and asked to conduct as much city business as possible online until the safety measures are lifted. “All the other business, from council and board meetings to permits and inspections, can still be performed, but always with your safety in mind,” he said. ■