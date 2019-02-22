City OKs trial paid parking permits

× Expand Stock photo Single car in empty parking lot The Plattsburgh Common Council voted Thursday to implement a trial on-street parking permit program.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council voted Thursday to move forward with a trial downtown parking permit system.

Under the temporary system, drivers that want to park for hours in on-street spaces will be able to purchase a day permit for $3, rather than be subject to a fine of $15 for overstaying the posted time limit.

The permits will allow longer-term parking only in spaces with a posted limit of one hour or more, and will be available for purchase at the city’s Finance Office on the first floor of City Hall.

“This takes nothing from anybody, it only offers more options,” said Mayor Colin Read, who repeatedly stressed Thursday that the program would not impact the existing free parking regime.

Though the trial period for this new program is undefined — Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) suggested that the council impose a definitive timeframe, but the council ultimately decided not to do so — the system is designed to be more of a fact-finding endeavor than an indication of a system the city hopes to ultimately make permanent.

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), a member of the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee (PPAC), characterized the “rather costly” program as a “fluid system for gathering data.”

The PPAC was the origin of the trial program proposal.

“It’s temporary, it’s very rough, but one good thing that will definitely come of it is that we’ll get some feedback,” McFarlin said Thursday. “We’ll get an idea of how many people don’t like the current system. I don’t imagine it will be a lot.”

The data gathered on the number of people that end up purchasing these permits will be reviewed monthly by the PPAC, according to Community Development Director Matthew Miller, who also serves as chairman of the PPAC.

The ultimate goal:

“To provide an option for those individuals who wish to park on-street for longer than the posted time limits, to provide the PPAC with data that can be used for further discussion of a more expansive permit system, to acclimate the public to the idea of a parking system in which cost and convenience are correlated, and to allow city staff time to determine the most effective way to administer a permit system,” Miller told The Sun in an email.

If the city were to implement a permanent permit system exclusively for residents, the city would need authorization from the state legislature.

The Common Council voted 6-0 to implement the trial system open to all drivers.

“I know this seems like a big step,” Read said. “But it’s really only a small baby step that gives people more options.”

PARKING ENFORCEMENT STRENGTHENED

The implementation of this trial program comes more than two months after the city hired a parking enforcement officer, marking the first time in months that the city has an officer dedicated to enforcing posted time limits downtown.

In the officer’s first week, 129 people were issued parking tickets.

It also comes after roughly 50 jurors were ticketed outside the County Courthouse, according to McFarlin. He said in January that the incident caused “an uproar.” Jurors are already issued parking permits by the county.

The on-street parking surrounding the County Court are mostly one- and two-hour spaces.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) on Thursday alluded to “certain constituencies in this city” that would be glad to see the implementation of a day permit program, though he declined to specifically name which groups he was referring to.

Councilor Jeff Moore (Ward 6) said that he doubted much useful data would be collected through the new trial program because the biggest impact to parking in the downtown area — the redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot, which could displace upward of 289 public parking spaces — hasn’t taken place yet.

“I don’t think you’re going to see the full extent of this until the Durkee Street lot is eliminated,” Moore said. “I don’t think you’re going to see really meaningful data at this point.”

The council has the power to alter and end the trial period via resolution at any time.