City pivots to volunteer-run events model

× The City of Plattsburgh will be transitioning to a new model for planning special events. Special Events Coordinator Tara Powers, pictured here at a press conference last year, has resigned. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh intends to phase out its special events coordinator position in favor of a volunteer committee model.

Special Events Coordinator Tara Powers has resigned.

Under the new model, rather than being run by a dedicated special events coordinator, city-sponsored events will be planned by volunteer committees with oversight by city staff.

Powers, who has taken a job with the Law Office of Mark Schneider, told The Sun that she intends to serve as a consultant with the city during the transition to this new model.

“I look forward to assisting the incredibly talented and dedicated team in the city’s Community Development Office on this transition to a better and more sustainable model,” Powers said in a statement.

Her last day is March 8.

A steering committee under the umbrella of the Community Development Office (CDO) is currently in the midst of establishing a covey of new volunteer groups, according to the mayor’s office. Those interested in participating are encouraged to call 518-536-7458 or email powerst@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

“We are seeking the input and support of all individuals and groups that are interested in holding and promoting great regional events in our city,” CDO Director Matthew Miller said in a statement.

PUBLIC OUTREACH COORDINATOR

With Powers’ departure, the special events coordinator position — created by former Mayor James Calnon in 2015 — will be reworked into a “public outreach coordinator” position, according to Mayor Colin Read.

That would be subject to civil service approval, and might require alterations to the job spec or examination, according to Clinton County Personnel Department Director Kim Kinblom.

The new public outreach coordinator would help with city events, but not be the sole planner, and would likely aid with public relations. They’ll also be responsible for facilitating sponsorships to fund city events.

The goal, Read said, is to deliver better events, involve more people in the planning process and create more ways for other municipalities and private companies to contribute to the city’s events.

“It’s just not sustainable to have the city vulnerable to one single event person,” he said in an email.

SWITCHOVER

The switchover to a new model — which is unlikely to produce a significant savings, according to Read — was spurred in part by the departure of former Special Events Coordinator Sandra Geddes.

Geddes resigned last April citing a work environment “where collaboration and compassion are absent” and an administration that “has consistently misrepresented facts” to its workers and the public.

Powers was hired roughly one month later.

“Tara Powers did a fabulous job picking up the pieces after the sudden departure of her predecessor,” Read told The Sun in an email. “She was left with a major event just a couple of months away, few arrangements already made, and even less documentation from which to rely. Her first action item was to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Geddes disputes this, and said that planning for the event had been nearly finalized when she left and years worth of meticulous documentation was readily available.

“For whatever reason, (Powers and Miller) chose not to look at our stuff,” she told The Sun. “They never used them. They never reached out to me for help.”

Read has long talked about phasing out the special events position in favor of a volunteer model.

In 2017, he proposed cutting the position down to part-time and decreasing events spending by $100,000.

At the time, then-Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas offered an alternative where the position would remain full-time, but Geddes would be responsible for making up the $100,000 decrease in city funding with sponsorships.

She was able to do so, but later resigned. DeDominicas also resigned.