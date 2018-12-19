City police deliver toys for local kids

× Expand Photo provided The Plattsburgh City Police Local 812 delivered $4,000 worth of toys to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau outpost in Skyway Plaza last week.

PLATTSBURGH | A nondescript U-Haul truck, filled to the brim with brightly-colored boxes, puttered to a stop before a pop-up storefront in the city’s south end last week.

From the driver’s side door a man jumped out, and more in dark blue uniforms with utility belts and shiny badges gathered at the back of the truck.

With a metallic clang, the door rolled open.

Inside were dozens of toys, all donations collected by the Plattsburgh City Police Local 812 for the Clinton County Christmas Bureau.

The items will be delivered by the local nonprofit to underprivileged children this season.

“It is nice to be able to have a positive experience with the public and help out those in need within the local community,” said union president Corp. Tralane Rabideau. “The goal is to promote strong ties between the police and public as well as being able to work together to achieve this goal.

“It certainly could not have been done without the help of our community members.”

The donations were collected at the union’s second annual “Cans for Kids” drive on Nov. 3.

This year city police collected more than $4,000 worth of toys. That’s double what was donated last year.

“I think that the fundraiser is reaching more people through news articles like this, social media and word of mouth,” Rabideau told The Sun. “The year-round donations of bottles and cans continually added to make for a great year.

“I was surprised by some of the donations. Some people donated a truck load of bottles and cans, while others made cash donations. Most recently a family and business donated over $800 worth of toys!”

On social media, residents thanked the local force for their efforts.

“Thank you all for putting the light in children’s eyes this Christmas,” one woman, Susie Oliver, wrote. “Merry Christmas to everyone involved in this wonderful effort.”

“Thanks to everyone who helped to make a great year,” Rabideau said. “The work done between the police and the community members will hopefully put some smiles on the children’s faces Christmas morning. I am hoping we can do even better next year.”