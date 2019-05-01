City school district proposes $9.1M infrastructure overhaul

File photo Voters will weigh in on a proposed $9.1 million capital project at the Plattsburgh City School District on May 21.

PLATTSBURGH | A $9.1 million infrastructure project at the Plattsburgh City School District will be put to voters May 21.

If approved, the district plans to move forward a variety of recreational, ease of access and infrastructure projects — and there would be no impact on school taxes as a result.

A new baseball field would be built at the high school. At Momot Elementary, an expanded parking lot and a larger drop-off area for parents would be constructed. New windows would be installed in the Bailey Avenue gym to bring in more natural light. And district-wide, security, safety and infrastructure upgrades would be implemented.

The district plans to fund these projects primarily through state building aid, which would fund 78.1 percent of the project.

The local share of the project would be roughly $2 million, or 21.9 percent, which the district would pay for out of existing reserves.

“This is the first time in the district’s history, to my knowledge, that we’ve proposed a project where the local share was prospectively covered rather than paid for over time,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun said.

The fixes outlined in the capital plan stem from a 2015 building inspection report that identified $30 million in potential repairs district-wide, according to Michael Harris, an engineering architect with BCA Architects.

If the plan is approved by voters next month, the district plans to move forward into the design phase for each project this summer, with a projected completion in September, when the plans would be submitted to the state education department for final approval.

Upgrades at each of the district schools likely wouldn’t be seen until next year: The projects would go out to bid in February, according to documents provided by the district, and site work at the schools is projected to be complete by September 2020 with a final construction closeout date of November 2020.

Harris suggested at a school board meeting last week that the district consider moving forward with the updates to the high school first, in 2020, then upgrades at the remaining schools the following summer.

Polls will be open May 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bailey Avenue, the Duken Administrative Building and at Momot Elementary.

Residents have until May 7 to register to vote. Those interested in obtaining absentee ballots can contact the district clerk at 518-957-6002.

What’s planned at your school?

The $9.1 million capital plan includes upgrades at each school in the district. So what updates are planned at your school? Here’s what the district is looking to accomplish:

Plattsburgh High School

A new building-wide HVAC control system would be installed, and the HVAC unit in the kitchen and cafeteria would be upgraded.

The school’s fire alarm system would be upgraded.

The track would be resurfaced and surrounding turf replaced, the tennis courts would be reconfigured and resurfaced, and the district would construct a baseball field on campus with infield turf. The softball field would also be upgraded with turf carpet and expanded fencing.

Parking behind the school and athletic complex would be expanded.

Stafford Middle School

The school’s fire alarm system would be upgraded.

Fencing, interior and exterior lighting would be upgraded or expanded. Brick outside the school’s pool area would be repaired, and existing walls would be updated to create fire barriers. Asphalt would be laid over the old cinder track.

An old water heater, dating back to 1974, would be replaced.

Momot Elementary

The district plans to create new parking and a larger drop-off area for parents, while also widening the bus driveway.

The school’s fire alarm system would be updated.

Asphalt around the exterior of the school will be reconstructed, resurfaced or added to.

The school’s secure entryway will be upgraded.

Oak Street School

Fencing around the school would be expanded.

A new air handling and ventilation system would be installed, including supply and exhaust units.

Five sections of the school’s roof would be replaced.

A secure entry door would be upgraded.

A canopy attached to the school’s entrance, which is deteriorating, would be replaced.

The toilet exhaust would be replaced with commercial units.

Bailey Avenue School

The school’s fire alarm system will be replaced.

The secure entryway will be updated.

Areas of the school’s parking lot will be repaved or reconstructed, additional fencing will be added around the school, a portico above the entryway will be repaired, old vinyl siding will be removed from the gym and replaced with a Kalwall window system that will bring natural light into the space.

An old solarium will be removed and replaced with a curtain wall.

Sanitary lines dating back to 1951 will be replaced, the school’s plumbing and drainage system will be upgraded and the school’s playfields will be reworked to address a water pooling issue.