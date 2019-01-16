City school tech upgrades get state OK

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City School District will be reimbursed by the state for nearly $1.6 million in tech upgrades.

PLATTSBURGH | For students at Plattsburgh City schools, new laptops, on a bolstered network, will soon be inbound.

The district’s Smart Schools investment plan, a roadmap for the use of nearly $1.6 million in funds awarded to the district as part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act, was recently approved by the state Education Department (NYSED).

“It’s just a really great bit of news,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun said at a recent school board meeting.

The funding will allow the district to purchase 459 Windows laptops to replace old desktop computers used by students in grades 3-12, part of a larger initiative to move toward 1:1 devices in the city’s schools.

The district will also purchase five new interactive whiteboards.

All together, those purchases are projected to cost $191,000.

The remaining funding is earmarked for “expansive” wire and wireless network upgrades to accommodate the new devices, according to David Baroody, assistant superintendent for business.

“Further, the district may well benefit from increased options such as interactive displays and casting devices within the scope of the aforementioned technology upgrades,” said Baroody.

That’s the first phase of the project, and the technology will be phased in over the next four years as the district’s existing desktops are decommissioned.

In the second phase, the district will purchase 80 iPads for the kindergarten and first grade classrooms.

All of the above is more than 15 months in the making.

“The Plattsburgh City School District acknowledges and embraces the changing landscape of education and the essential role that technology plays,” Baroody told The Sun. “Needless to say, we are very excited about the Smart Schools Bond Act, as it is a great opportunity for our students, faculty and staff, moving forward.”

The Ausable Valley Central School District was also awarded over half a million dollars last year through the state Smart Schools Bond Act for technology upgrades, including updated network equipment and new Chromebooks for students.

The same year, Moriah Central School was awarded $297,646 for similar projects.

In the past, Willsboro Central, Beekmantown Central, Ticonderoga Central, Peru Central, Saranac Central, Chazy Central Rural and Schroon Lake Central schools were among the districts that also received Smart Schools funding.

Voters statewide approved the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act in 2014.