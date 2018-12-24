City secures $1.6 million for infrastructure upgrades

× Expand Pete DeMola

Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh took home $1.6 million in state grants at this year’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Awards last week.

The money from the annual round of grants, subsidies and tax credits doled out by the state will help the city install measures to mitigate odor from its lakeside wastewater treatment and water pollution control plant.

Approximately $17.4 million in upgrades are slated for the plant, including structural updates that would cull noise pollution and rehabilitate the exterior of the concrete building.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced last month that the project would receive an additional $4.3 million in grants.

Of the $1.6 million awarded at the annual REDC Awards, $750,000 will also fund the installation of a new sewer gate that will pare down the amount of phosphorus being released into Lake Champlain, and $125,366 will go toward updating zoning laws and planning for the city’s waterfront.

“These three CFA (consolidated funding application) grants will go a long way toward leveraging our DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) investment and other recent large grants received to improve the wastewater resource and recovery facility and our ability to protect Lake Champlain,” said Mayor Colin Read. “These, in combination with the other recent grants, target both improvements in water discharge quality and plant efficiency and aesthetics.

Read said the plant will be “cleaner, quieter, and much more compatible with its surroundings as we strive to integrate the harborside area into our comprehensive downtown plan.”

Since 2011, more than $6.1 billion has been awarded to more than 7,300 projects statewide through the REDC Awards, according to Empire State Development, “creating or retaining” more than 230,000 jobs.

The North Country region as a whole garnered $64.8 million for 70 projects.

The awards last week bring the total funds received by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council to $614 million since 2011.