City sends non-essential staff home

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has temporarily shut the doors of City Hall and on Wednesday sent all non-essential employees home.

“Yesterday I asked all our department heads to provide a plan to immediately reduce the number of members of our workforce coming to work by 50%, while we still maintain all emergency and necessary services. That was yesterday. Today I am instructing all non-essential staff to go home,” Read announced Wednesday morning.

Essential staff are considered those engaged directly in the protection of health and safety of the community, he clarified.

While staffing at the Plattsburgh City Police Department has been minimized, Read said officers will remain on duty to respond to calls, while additional staff will be on call 24 hours a day in the event of emergencies.

The Plattsburgh City Fire Department will remain fully staffed and have put a second ambulance into service at the south-end fire station to “best serve the senior citizen populations at the nursing homes, high rises and extended care facilities,” Read said in a press release.

Staff at the water-supply and wastewater-treatment facilities will be rotated so they remain fully operational.

All other city staff are asked to stay home as City Hall is now closed to the public until further notice.

Read said all unnecessary face-to-face meetings have been canceled and has assured residents that services will continue to be delivered in ways other than personal contact.

City staff who are able to work from home to help maintain critical operations, including the ability for the city to pay its staff, will be provided with tools to perform those functions from home, officials said.

While vowing to maintain essential services, Read is urging employees and the public to support the state and local efforts to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

“I ask that all residents and businesses engage in maximum social distancing and the minimum face-to-face operations possible to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and our residents, and afford the greatest opportunity to minimize the rate of spread of the Coronavirus. Lives will be saved by your acts at this time,” he said.