City staff work from home, conference call participation

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Mayor Colin Read COVID-19 Mayor discusses remote staff efforts; public access moves online due to COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH | Amidst a national testing shortage and now two confirmed cases in Clinton County, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read (D) offered an update on local COVID-19 impacts Thurs. Mar. 19 at City Hall as county health officials continue working to identify cases of the virus throughout the region.

“It’s concerning, but it’s obviously not surprising,” Read told the press.

“We were speculating last week that there was probably a dozen cases last week. I would guess that if we found two cases, given how this virus incubates; how it takes a little time to be aware of symptoms; how many people won’t have symptoms at all; how it particularly affects the elderly, I wouldn’t be surprised if the cases we discover now were really infections from one to two weeks ago.”

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz City Hall Doors COVID-19 Plattsburgh temporarily shut the doors of city hall this week.

In sync with communications from the governor’s office to trim physical staff presence down by seventy-five percent, the City of Plattsburgh has transitioned remaining employees to remote and appointment-only work during this emergency period.

Operating at a lean, essentials-only capacity, municipal services still provided by the city include police, fire, water, sewer and lighting—all deemed critical infrastructure.

The city will be also utilizing its recently-added second fire-truck ahead of schedule, Read said. “We’re prepared for the long haul in this.”

He suggested that these emergency operations adjustments could potentially last until September, in line with President Donald Trump’s projections.

Open meetings adjustments; online access

Photo by Alina Walentowicz City Hall Hand Sanitizer COVID-19 Sign of the times; public hand sanitizer station, at the entrance of city hall.

Governor Andrew Cuomo suspended aspects of the state’s Open Meeting Law, accommodating schools’ and municipalities’ growing conference-calling needs throughout the state as they closed their doors to minimize spreading COVID-19.

Because of this, the executive order states meeting business can occur without in-person attendance from the public, “provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.”

All City of Plattsburgh meetings will continue to be live-streamed on social media, with remote councilor participation; the city’s official Youtube channel is where residents can find meetings online and comment in an adjacent chatbox.

Residents are also encouraged to continue submitting formal written comments by email to carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov for consideration as well.

Across the board, online interactions and bill payments are encouraged during this time; use of the city’s drop boxes, such as the one located in Trinity Park, are also available for submitting communications.