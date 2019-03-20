City to hire ‘Community Engagement Coordinator’

PLATTSBURGH | The Common Council authorized the mayor last week to create a new “Community Engagement Coordinator” position.

The position will replace the city’s “Special Events Coordinator” job, a post that was created by Mayor James Calnon more than four years ago to help manage city-sponsored events like the Mayor’s Cup and Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration.

The new community engagement coordinator, pending civil service approval, will take on a greater public relations role than the special events coordinator, while retaining many of the same responsibilities, Mayor Colin Read told The Sun.

“The new position does retain community events and outreach, but has a much stronger emphasis on communications and public policy,” Read said in an email.

The goal will be for this person to both better articulate the intention of new city policies to the public, and essentially act as an adviser to lawmakers.

The position would be full-time with a salary similar to, or higher than, the special events coordinator’s salary ­— which was $48,000 annually.

The creation of this position comes as the city pivots to a volunteer-run events model.

Rather than being run by a dedicated special events coordinator, city-sponsored events will be planned by volunteer committees with oversight by city staff.

There have only been two dedicated special events coordinators since the position was created in 2014; Tara Powers, who served for roughly nine months, and Sandra Geddes, who held the position for more than three years.

Powers resigned in February. Her last day was March 8.