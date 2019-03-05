City to hold special meeting today on proposed finance software

× Expand Stock photo The City of Plattsburgh is hosting a public meeting on the proposed implementation of new transparent budgeting software, OpenGov.

PLATTSBURGH | A special meeting on the proposed implementation of new transparent budgeting software is being held at City Hall today.

If approved, the cloud software, OpenGov, would allow the public to access consistently updated portions of the city’s financial information.

Representatives from the company that created the program will be on hand at the meeting, slated for 5 p.m. in the Common Council chambers, to outline specifics and talk about how the software could improve transparency and perhaps help streamline the city’s operations.

“Eventually, you’ll be able to go to our OpenGov page and see various updated reports about the budget,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said.

The possible implementation of this software is something that some councilors, including Armstrong and former Ward 6 councilor Joshua Kretser, have been exploring for more than 11 months.

The cost of the new system would be $53,000 the first year and $15,000 for training and deployment, according to Armstrong. For the next six years after that, it would cost the city $43,000 annually to run.

The software would work in tandem with the city’s existing system, Munis, and allow councilors to access specific, up-to-date financial information, according to Armstrong.

Currently, councilors must route requests for certain reports through the mayor, and then the city chamberlain.

“It’s designed to promote more effective functioning of government,” Armstrong told The Sun last week. “This system would streamline operations and make more efficient many ways that we do business.”

A resolution authorizing the implementation of the system and a contract with the company has not yet been introduced.

Learn more about the upcoming public hearing at cityofplattsburgh.com.