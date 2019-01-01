City updates residents on DRI progress

× Community Development Director Matthew Miller updated a group of just over a dozen residents about the status of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative at a meeting held last month. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The city’s director of community development updated residents on the status of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) at a series of public meetings last month.

The meetings served as a status update on the DRI’s 10 priority projects, which were announced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul last summer. Plattsburgh’s DRI award was first announced more than two and a half years ago.

From the 10 main projects the city is responsible for six, which account for $9,040,000, or over 90 percent, of the total award.

They include:

The redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot from a parking area to a park and mixed-use residential and business hub;

The luring of developers to take on the build-out of the Dock Street waterfront district;

The construction of a new riverfront outlook, kayak station and upgrades to MacDonough Park, all designed to expand riverfront access,

Streetscape improvements to bolster the city’s walkability and aesthetics;

The implementation of cohesive marketing, branding and signage to bolster tourism;

And the establishment of a Downtown Grant Program to help aid local property owners seeking to rehab apartments and businesses.

At one of the public meetings, Community Development Director Matthew Miller told a crowd of just over a dozen people that all of the projects were currently on track.

The $1.3 million Downtown Grant Program, the first project to kick off, was established last November.

Nine property owners — with properties on City Hall Place and Clinton, Margaret and Bridge streets — were awarded funding in May.

The majority of those projects are in the environmental testing phase, Miller said. Most are expected to move into the construction phase in early spring.

A request for expressions of interest (RFEI) to take on the Dock Street Waterfront District was sent out in July seeking interest from developers.

The city received five responses, Miller said, four of which were contacted with a request for proposals (RFP) seeking more detailed information.

The city put out an RFP in an effort to attract a developer for the Durkee Street lot. One response was received, and is currently being reviewed, he said.

In the meantime, the city has hired a parking enforcement officer to encourage quicker turnover — she’ll start writing formal tickets in early January. His office has also been exploring alternative places to replace some of the parking spaces that will be displaced with the redevelopment of Durkee. The first of those plans, to purchase and demolish the Glens Falls National Bank branch on Margaret Street and convert it to public parking, is already underway. As of last month, the city’s purchase deal was still being finalized.

Though each project is slowly moving forward into construction or implementation, a number of public meetings on the DRI are still slated to be held to garner more public input on most of the city’s projects.

Up-to-date meeting dates and times will be posted on the City of Plattsburgh’s Facebook page, or are available through the Community Development Office.