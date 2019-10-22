City votes to petition removal of dam

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The Imperial Dam is located in the City of Plattsburgh. It has been lowered in the past due to unsafe circumstances, but the city is petitioning to remove it all together.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council voted to petition the state to remove the Imperial Dam located off Adirondack Lane, thanks to the efforts of the Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited (LCCTU).

LCCTU is on record for petitioning to have the dam fixed due to the danger faced by both humans and wildlife.

The Imperial Dam is owned by Main Mill Investments, and the earthen embankment is owned by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to the city council, the dam, on the Saranac River, is a class “C” or “high hazard” dam; “its failure may result in serious damage to residences and infrastructure such that the loss of human life or widespread substantial economic loss is likely.”

During the cold months, ice tends to form thickly above the dam, which causes ice jams along the river. This doesn’t only put the nearby residents in danger, but it also threatens the fish, specifically trout and salmon, that live in the Saranac River. Currently, there is a fish ladder, or passageway, at the dam. However, this has proven to not be enough, and the removal of the dam would open up more water for fish to reproduce.

The Imperial Dam is not currently being used as a hydroelectric generator and has had a history of serious safety issues, according to the council.

“It doesn’t make sense to try and fix something that’s broken,” Councilor Jeff Moore said. “It doesn’t have a real use anymore, so it would be great if we could eliminate that.”

Mayor Colin Read asked that the Town of Plattsburgh and Saranac help petition to remove the dam, as the city has no control over it.

A few years ago, a mobile park was evacuated and removed due to the unsafe dam.