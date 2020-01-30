Civil rights legacy

Photo by Brian Happel MLK-SUNY-Service 6 Dr. Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh, calls on audience members to do more than talk about Dr. King, suggesting that everyone take action spreading his message of love and inclusion.

PLATTSBURGH | Through song, dance, speeches and stories, dozens of people paid tribute to Dr. King while discussing how to keep his dream of equality alive during the annual MLK service at the Blessed John XXIII Newman Center on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

The late civil rights leader’s message of inclusiveness was front and center from the beginning, with the audience encouraged to welcome unfamiliar faces with a hug or a handshake.

“Dr. Martin Luther King talked about the beloved community as a group of actors committed to reignite the social justice fire of the community, and that’s what we’re here to do today,” Dr. Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh vice president for diversity, Equity and Inclusion said.

Dr. Cromwell was the keynote speaker for the service. She urged members of the audience to not sit on their hands and wait someone else to do it.

“I call us citizen soldiers,” she said. “We have to come together and fight to overcome injustice in all its forms, so that all members of our beloved community can be free from injustice.”

Several North Country leaders were on hand to reflect on the messages from Dr. King. Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman emceed the event. City Mayor Colin Read and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-New York 21st District) also spoke. SUNY Plattsburgh’s new president, Dr. Alexander Enyedi was also in attendance.

Photo by Brian Happel MLK-SUNY-Service_2 State Senator Betty Little offers words of encouragement and inspiration during the annual MLK service.

State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) talked about a recent experience involving a student who recited Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech from memory.

“The meaning, in my mind, is that we work together,” Little offered. “And together, we can do things. We can accomplish things, we can change the bad things, we can come up with good things.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) focused on sharing Dr. King’s work with the next generation.

“It’s incumbent upon us as leaders and as a community to show our children that love always wins and to carry on that legacy,” he said.

The MLK Community Choir, which has performed at the service for 15 years, was recognized at the federal and state level for its work in spreading Dr. King’s message and bringing the community together through citations announced by Assemblyman Jones and Congresswoman Stefanik.

Photo by Brian Happel MLK-SUNY-Service_1 Two attendees at the MLK service held at the Newman Center in Plattsburgh shake hands, as members of the audience are asked to offer a warm welcome to someone he or she does not know.

Many of the speakers also noted the singing of the Plattsburgh High School choir, calling the students and their performances inspiring.

In the end, Dr. Cromwell asked the crowd to leave the service with a key idea in mind.

“Regardless of where you fall in this range of human experiences, you each have a role in this human rights revolution,” she noted. “And this is the revolution that Dr. King not only dreamed about, but also, can we be honest, what he worked for and what he died for.” ■