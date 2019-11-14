Classy compendium opens its doors

× Expand Photo by Laurel Carroll Fox and Fern Owners Owners Lynne Reale (left) and Mariann Rapple (right) stand in front of their newly opened shop, the Fox and Fern.

TICONDEROGA | Looking for a special gift for that special someone—or perhaps just yourself? Now locals no longer have to drive to Lake Placid or Middlebury to find it.

Friends and co-owners Lynne Reale and Mariann Rapple have filled the Fox and Fern with rare and hard-to-find items, and though a stroll through their shop may make you feel like a sophisticated world traveler on vacation, the two are dedicated to sourcing their goods as locally as possible. For instance, the hand-etched glassware, stenciled T-shirts and Adirondack Great Camp–style lighting are all crafted by three Ticonderoga High School grads. The alpaca men’s and women’s socks and gloves come from a New England fiber co-operative that includes “wool” from Reale’s own pet alpacas. (For those unacquainted with the luxurious feel of alpaca, Lynne describes it as “the other cashmere.”) A rotating display rack near the checkout desk holds a collection of original watercolors of Vermont landscapes by Tom Ryan that can be used as greeting cards or framed and hung as art. In descending order of sourcing preference, the shop’s goods come from Ticonderoga, Essex County, the Adirondacks, New York State, Vermont, New England, and the USA—with actually very few imports from overseas wholesalers.

“Just about everything we sell has a story.”

With evident enthusiasm, Mariann Rapple moves from one display to another, revealing the backstory of each. Taking me to a grouping of Duke Cannon soaps, she tells me that this is the soap used by American GIs stationed in Korea during that war. Lynne guides me back to the alpaca area, and picking up a hat made in Peru, she tells me of the reverent relationship these breeders have for their animals.

Though their doors are already open for business, the Fox and Fern celebrated their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration in coordination with the Ti Area Chamber of Commerce earlier today, Thursday, Nov. 14, at 4:30 p.m.

The Fox and Fern is located at 119 Montcalm Street. They may be reached at 518-558-1191. ■