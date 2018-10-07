Climate conference set for Oct. 27

× Once feared as a “howling wilderness,” climate change might make Adirondack weather seem more accommodating. Photo by Tim Rowland

SILVER BAY | In a number of well-documented ways, climate change will do the Adirondacks no favors. Perhaps no area of the country is more dependent on the seasons, as residents count on snow, syrup, watersports and brilliant foliage to support the economy.

But even if this delicate balance is upset, the Adirondacks might look awfully good to people now living in Arizona or along the seacoasts.

In other words, one side effect of climate change might be a great migration north.

This is one of the scenarios that will be explored at an Oct. 27 conference co-sponsored by North Country Climate Reality and SUNY Plattsburgh, Queensbury campus.

It will be held at the Silver Bay Association in Silver Bay. The conference, “Adirondack Communities: Preparing for and Responding to Climate Change,” is open to the public. Registration forms are available at northcountryclimate.org.

Linda Fusco, conference committee chair, said the symposium will focus on preparedness, be it readiness for a storm at a town or residential level; preparedness for a changing economy; or for integrating people into Adirondack communities.

“Before things get out of hand, we need to have these discussions,” she said.

Fusco, whose family has been coming to the mountains since the turn of the 20th century, said Sept. 11 pushed city people into rural areas and she believes climate change is likely to do the same.

Already, cities such as New York are operating on a fine line, environmentally speaking. Fusco said she works in inner city schools, and “my biggest concern isn’t gangs — it’s that if it rains, I won’t be able to take the subway home.”

Be it climate, food production, business or tourism, the Adirondacks have a lot to offer.

“Ticonderoga could be another Williamsburg, Va.,” she said. And as the climate warms, agriculture and aquaculture may become more viable.

The numbers show, Fusco said, that climate change is no longer a political debate, but an exercise in math.

Sea water levels are rising, as are ocean temperatures and the incidents of extreme weather. Changes will come, but they also have to be done delicately.

“We don’t want to stress out the ecosystem,” Fusco said.

She said new ways of thinking will be necessary, whether it’s crops tailored to a new climate or microgrids generating electricity for local communities.

It is also critical for young people to become involved, since they will be the ones making many of these decisions.

Speakers at the conference will include politicians, researchers, residents and members of state and local government. Specific speaking and discussion topics are also available on the group’s website.