Clinton Community College ranked for online programs

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton Community College was recently ranked fourth in New York state for online community colleges.

The ranking comes from SR Education Group, which has been publishing rankings of online colleges since 2009. This is the first year they have provided a ranking of online community colleges. Their methodology was based on a number of factors including number of fully online programs offered, cost and student retention rate.

“Clinton Community College is very proud of our faculty and staff for helping us be among the very best in SUNY for online courses,” said Ray M. DiPasquale, president of Clinton Community College. “The dedication, commitment and enthusiasm to provide outstanding educational opportunities are second to none. We are proud of the acknowledgment and proud to provide exceptional education to all our students.”

Online courses open one week prior to on-campus courses, giving students a week dedicated to online course orientation and getting prepared for the semester.

“The faculty who teach online are committed to helping their students succeed,” said Vicky Sloan, distance learning coordinator and professor. “They prepare an orientation experience during which they interact with students, answer questions, prepare them for the semester to come and create a sense of community and trust.”

Officials said Clinton has grown its distance learning program and expanded online course offerings over the last 20 years as a way to provide more flexible opportunities for students who need it or who live further from campus.

Clinton currently offers five fully online programs, including business administration A.A.S. and A.S., computer information systems A.A.S., health services management A.A.S., liberal arts: humanities and social sciences A.A. and a certificate in computer support.

In addition to these completely online programs, the business accounting A.A.S., criminal justice A.A., liberal arts: math/science A.S., health studies certificate and payroll certificate can be completed over 50 percent online, and all of Clinton’s programs have some courses available online. This summer, 60 percent of courses being offered are online and for fall 2019, nearly 50 online course offerings will be available.

Clinton Community College is a member of the SUNY system and home of the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing. Clinton offers 24 associate degree programs, six certificates, transfer pathways and advisement options, multiple non-credit professional credentials and several flexible learning options including online and evening courses. As part of the SUNY system, Clinton credits transfer seamlessly. For more information, visit clinton.edu.