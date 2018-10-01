Clinton County ‘susceptible to fiscal stress,’ report says

× Expand File photo In a new Comptroller’s Office report, Clinton County has received a new fiscal stress score: “Susceptible to fiscal stress.” According to the county Treasurer’s Office, the change was spurred by temporary costs as part of the development of Plattsburgh International Airport.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County has moved from having “no designation” of fiscal stress to being “susceptible to fiscal stress,” according to a new report from the state Comptroller’s Office.

The new stress designation, based on an evaluation of nine financial indicators, shows that the county’s general fund is slowly declining as expenses continue to rise.

According to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office, the change is an effect of continued development at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

“The decrease in cash is due to the projects from the governor’s (upstate airport economic development) initiative at the airport of approximately $40 million,” Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told The Sun. “The county is cash-flowing the project and then we are reimbursed by the state.”

Last January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Plattsburgh International Airport would receive $38 million, as part of the state Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, toward a $43 million expansion and redevelopment plan.

The money was designed to make the airport a “full economic hub for the North Country,” with the creation of a new air cargo receiving and distribution center, customs facility, multi-modal facility and more.

The funding was expected to create 825 new construction jobs, and came with a 24 month timeline, which the county is expected to meet.

“I anticipate our fund balance will be low again at the end of 2018 as we complete the projects at the airport, so we may have a very similar score next year or a slight improvement,” Davis said.

In 2016, with a general fund balance of $11.8 million and general fund expenses at $138 million, the county earned a fiscal stress score of 29.2 and no designation from the Comptroller’s Office. Debt service in 2016 hovered around $3.5 million.

But by the end of last year, the county’s general fund had declined to $7.8 million, debt service more than doubled to $18.8 million, and expenses rose by $1,622,658 to more than $140.5 million.

The county’s score rose by 15.8 points to 45.0, the exact score threshold between “no designation” and “susceptible.”

“This score does not affect the county finances or the budget,” Davis said, asked if the score would effect the county’s budgetary planning. “This is a gauge. Reserves are healthy. We could have borrowed the funds to keep our fiscal stress score low but I would never encumber the taxpayers of this county just so we wouldn’t receive a low score that only looks at one portion of our total funds.”

Davis stressed that the score wasn’t a reflection of the county’s current financial standing, citing sales tax revenue that continues to rise.

“In no way does this score mean that the county isn’t in a good financial position,” she said. “For 2018, our sales tax has increased and we will most likely end the year with an additional $1 million or more in sales tax revenue.

“For 2019, we are looking at again increasing our projections for sales tax revenues.”

CITY SCORE

The City of Plattsburgh also saw a change in their fiscal stress rating.

Plattsburgh garnered a “moderate fiscal stress” designation from the state Comptroller’s Office.

The designation confirmed what many locals already knew — between 2016 and 2017, the city’s finances got worse.

In 2016, with a general fund balance of $782,355, the city earned a fiscal stress score of 41.3 and no designation from the Comptroller’s Office.

But by the end of last year, the city’s general fund had declined to $351,377. In that period of time, Plattsburgh’s fiscal stress score vaulted to 64.2 — from “no designation” to “moderate fiscal stress,” skipping the “susceptible to stress” category entirely.

A municipality is given a “moderate fiscal stress” designation when they score 55 out of 100 on a sort of financial assessment scale.

ANNUAL REPORT

In this year’s list of fiscal stress ratings from the state Comptroller’s Office, overall, the number of municipalities listed as being in stress has decreased.

However, the number of local governments that garnered the worst rating, “significant fiscal stress,” more than doubled.

“Fewer local governments are considered fiscally stressed, but those with persistent financial problems are struggling to stay out of the red and fix their problems,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in a statement.

“While the results may be encouraging in some areas, there are municipalities that should focus on near-term financial risks and implement more prudent long-term planning.”

The downstate counties of Nassau, Monroe, Suffolk and Westchester; the cities of Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie and Watervliet; and the towns of German Flatts, Oyster Bay and Parish received the highest designation of “significant fiscal stress,” according to a news release.

Six municipalities have been listed in the second-highest category of “moderate fiscal stress” this round, alongside the City of Plattsburgh: Franklin and Rockland counties and the state’s capitol, the City of Albany.

An additional nine municipalities are listed as “susceptible to fiscal stress,” including the counties of Broome, Clinton, Erie and Onondaga; the city of Fulton; and the towns of Clarkstown, Covert, Dayton and Elmira, according to the Comptroller’s Office.