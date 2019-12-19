Clinton County approves budget

Photo by Brian Happel Clinton County Budget Vote Clinton County legislators prepare to give final approval to next year’s budget. This will mark the ninth year that municipal governments must comply with the state-enacted property tax cap.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County legislators on both sides of the aisle say there is plenty to be happy about while also remaining vigilant about next year’s spending plan.

The 2020 budget approved by county lawmakers at the session on Dec. 11 stands at $174.7 million.

“It’s a good, solid budget, there’s no question about that,” Area Eight Republican Legislator Mark Dame said. “But in a $170 million document with thousands of items and 800 some odd people working for the county, I’m sure there’s areas for efficiencies and savings that we’ll hopefully see and catch throughout the year.”

The budget includes revenues of $145 million dollars, resulting in a tax levy of about $29.7 million. That is an increase of $485,055 over 2019, but it is 2.7% below the allowable gross tax cap amount.

The big positive for county residents: the tax rate for 2020 sits at $5.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is a decrease of five cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

“Some residents are going to see some dollars taken off their property tax, which is really unheard of,” Patty Waldron, a Democrat representing area six, noted. “I think that’s really positive, and like I said, without having to make cuts. And for that to happen shows a real fiscally responsible team leading us.”

According to the budget message by County Administrator Michael Zurlo, Medicaid remains the largest state mandate placed on all counties. At $16.8 million, Medicaid accounts for 56.5% of this year’s tax levy.

The health department’s spending plan for 2020 went up $515,268. Zurlo cites criminal justice reform as part of the reason for an increase of $256,759 combined for the district attorney and probation budgets.

Dame said his biggest concern heading into 2020 is what will happen with the state budget.

“We’ve heard from the executive office that we’re all going to share the pain from the state’s budget hole, which is unfair because we’ve done our job. We haven’t spent outside our means. We have a balanced budget. We don’t run into deficits, and they should learn to do that, too.”

Waldron agreed, adding that she and her colleagues will always look ahead and make adjustments as needed. ■