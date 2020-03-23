Clinton County COVID-19 case counts expected to rise

PLATTSBURGH | Third and fourth cases of COVID-19 were recently announced in Clinton County, NY; moving forward, the county's health department will issue a daily statement to clarify current case counts, as officials look to continue identifying the extent to which the virus has spread throughout the region.

The current total stands at seven as of Mon. Mar. 23—the number can be expected to rise with the number of testing kits procured by area hospitals.

A total of 57 tests have come back negative, while 71 individuals currently undergo quarantine measures; 11 of the quarantined individuals were found to have recently traveled.

University of Vermont-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (UVM-CVPH) is exclusively conducting testing on individuals who are hospitalized or exhibiting symptoms of the virus, even though individuals may be infected by the virus and display no symptoms.

This is due to a national testing supply shortage. The hospital awaits additional supplies, though at a recent press event a representative from the nursing staff said they had what they needed and felt prepared.

As with prior confirmed cases, individuals suspected of having been in contact with the virus are being contacted directly by the county health department through “contact tracing” methods.

Director of Health Care Services for Clinton County Health Department Erin Streiff said, “Most people who become infected with COVID-19 will have symptoms that can be managed at home.”

She added, “If you develop symptoms such as difficulty breathing; pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse (wake-up); bluish lips or face call 9-1-1 and advise the call center if you suspect COVID-19 is the cause.”

All individuals entering the UVM-CVPH facility are being screened at this time.