Clinton County decries proposed changes to state aid, incentives

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Legislature has formally opposed a proposed $59 million cut to the state Aid and Incentives for Municipalities program.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County is not in favor of proposed changes to state Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM).

The Clinton County Legislature passed a symbolic resolution last Wednesday signaling their opposition both to $59 million in proposed cuts to state aid and incentives to local government included as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Budget proposal, and to a subsequent 30-day budget amendment, which would require counties to make up the difference in funding using projected internet sales tax revenue.

“If the governor feels that is a good pot of money to take from,” County Administrator Michael Zurlo said, “he should use his own.”

The Cuomo administration has painted the proposal as a cost-savings measure, as the state faces an unexpected shortfall of $2.6 billion in income tax collections. The governor’s total 2019-20 budget proposal is $175 billion.

The county legislature voted 6-0 to oppose the proposed change in AIM funding.

Legislators Robert Hall (Area 10) and Simon Conroy (Area 7) were absent, and there is currently no representative for Area 2.

COST TO COUNTY

The governor’s budget amendment could require that the county dole out roughly $428,881 to local towns, villages and the City of Plattsburgh to make up for the proposed elimination of state funding.

In the resolution passed last Wednesday, the legislature contends this is an “unsustainable precedent and unnecessarily shifts the state’s burden to local taxpayers who already pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation,” the resolution passed by the county legislature reads.

“They’re spending money that we haven’t collected yet,” Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) said.

Zurlo last Wednesday characterized the governor’s proposal as another unfunded state mandate, the likes of which are already having a sizeable impact on counties’ budgets.

Taxpayers will contribute $29.8 million toward Clinton County’s $170.3 million budget this year. The county share of just nine state-mandated programs alone ­— youth detention, child welfare services, legal defense, probation, family assistance, pre-K, pensions and Medicaid ­— represent 102 percent of that tax levy, Zurlo has argued.

Unlike some other counties in the state, Clinton County also already shares its sales tax revenue with its towns, villages and the City of Plattsburgh.

Last year, the county garnered more than $56.7 million in sales tax revenue. Of that, the county kept $39.1 million, while $4.2 million was shuttled to the City of Plattsburgh, and $13.3 million was split amongst local towns and villages, according to a recent report from the county Treasurer’s Office.

Zurlo said the $428,881 in lost state aid the county would need to replace would represent an additional chunk of revenue beyond what the county already shares ­— and the source of that new revenue, a new marketplace provider tax, is not guaranteed.

It’s also unlikely revenue from that tax will cover the total amount the county needs to share, at least in the first year, according to Zurlo.

“While we appreciate the fact that the governor has acknowledged that the elimination of AIM funding would have serious implications for the state’s villages and towns, his ‘restoration’ of this $59 million is in reality a robbing of one property taxpayer to pay another,” Peter Baynes, executive director of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM), said in a statement. “Rather than playing this shell game, New York State should be fulfilling its obligation to increase its investment in municipal aid and the property tax relief it will generate. Imposing a new mandate on counties to make up for the state’s cut to villages and towns will only further harm New York’s already overburdened taxpayers.”

ELIMINATING THE INTERNET TAX ADVANTAGE

The money that counties would use to cover the loss of state aid would come through the internet sales tax.

New internet sales tax revenue is anticipated as the result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year, South Dakota v. Wayfair, which opened the doors for states like New York to require that online retailers collect sales tax regardless of whether or not they have a physical presence in the state, as long as that retailer has made more than $300,000 worth in sales of physical property, and conducted more than 100 transactions.

Starting in the 2020-21 fiscal year, that ruling could result in upward of $110 million in additional revenue for local governments, according to the governor’s Executive Budget plan.

The governor has also proposed the elimination of the so-called internet tax advantage, a loophole that effectively exempts online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay from collecting sales tax on its third party vendors.

A new marketplace provider tax included as part of the governor’s Executive Budget proposal this year is designed to close that loophole, and require that these online platforms collect sales tax whenever a New York resident purchases an item from a seller on their site.

Combined, these two changes could potentially generate up to $390 million in new sales tax collections statewide, according to documents provided by the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office.