Clinton County election results

CLINTON COUNTY | Positions for county coroner and legislature and many town boards were decided by Clinton County voters Tuesday night.

Here are the results of the contested races:

CLINTON COUNTY CORONER

Travis Nelson (DEM, WOR) 6102

*Chad Deans (REP, CON) 6429

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATOR

Joel Herzog (DEM) 391

*Calvin Castine (REP, CON) 1106

ClLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 3RD DISTRICT

Jerry Marking (DEM, WOR) 769

*Mark Henry (REP, CON, IND) 800

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 5TH DISTRICT

Willard Todd (REM, WOR) 421

*Richard Potiker (REP, CON, IND) 593

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 7TH DISTRICT

Carol Blakeslee (DEM, WOR) 355

*Robert Timmons (REP, IND) 811

PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 1

*Ira Barbell (DEM) 336

William Ferris, Jr. (REP) 162

ALTONA SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

*Frederick Therrian (DEM) 311

Andrew Wood (REP) 232

ALTONA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

Cameron Garrand (DEM) 201

*Randy Lashway (REP) 306

*Dustin Relation (DEM) 273

Ralph Graves, Jr. (REP) 240

ALTONA TOWN JUSTICE

*Amanda Therrian (DEM) 295

Yvonne Emma Caska (REP) 236

AUSABLE TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Paula Bedard (DEM,WOR,IND) 329

Darcy Pray (REP) 226

*James Kind (DEM,IND) 300

BEEKMANTOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Sharron Garden (DEM,WOR,IND) 627

*Terry Sears (REP) 626

Dave Bezio (DEM) 437

Mark Sand (REP) 488

CHAMPLAIN TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Clarke Herdic (DEM) 569

John Cooper (REP) 548

*Jason Borrie (DEM) 730

DANNEMORA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*James Barber (DEM) 208

Jason Carter (REP) 195

LaDonna Irby (DEM) 67

*Joey Varin (REP) 220

ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Debra Grogan (DEM) 191

Richard Trombley Jr. (REP) 189

James McNeil (DEM) 108

*Nathan Bombard (REP) 221

ELLENBURG TAX COLLECTOR

*Sharlene Stanley (DEM) 194

Shannon Barton (REP) 180

MOOERS TOWN COUNCILPERSON

Randy LaCount (REP) 412

*Donald Perras (REP) 481

PLATTSBURGH TOWN JUSTICE

*James Joyce (DEM, WOR) 1314

Alicia Sirk (REP, CON, IND) 836

PLATTSBURGH TOWN CLERK

*Kevin Patnode (DEM, WOR) 1373

Rickey Collins (REP) 814

SARANAC TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

Gerald Delaney Sr. (DEM) 455

Kirk Guynup (REP) 455

Roger Dubray Jr. (DEM) 387

*Tracy Egglestone (REP) 551

SARANAC TOWN JUSTICE

*Karen Waldron-Munson (DEM) 612

Perry PJ Lawton (REP) 387