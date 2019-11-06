Clinton County election results

CLINTON COUNTY | Positions for county coroner and legislature and many town boards were decided by Clinton County voters Tuesday night.
Here are the results of the contested races:
CLINTON COUNTY CORONER
Travis Nelson (DEM, WOR) 6102
*Chad Deans (REP, CON) 6429
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATOR
Joel Herzog (DEM) 391
*Calvin Castine (REP, CON) 1106
ClLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 3RD DISTRICT
Jerry Marking (DEM, WOR) 769
*Mark Henry (REP, CON, IND) 800
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 5TH DISTRICT
Willard Todd (REM, WOR) 421
*Richard Potiker (REP, CON, IND) 593
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 7TH DISTRICT
Carol Blakeslee (DEM, WOR) 355
*Robert Timmons (REP, IND) 811
PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 1
*Ira Barbell (DEM) 336
William Ferris, Jr. (REP) 162
ALTONA SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
*Frederick Therrian (DEM) 311
Andrew Wood (REP) 232
ALTONA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
Cameron Garrand (DEM) 201
*Randy Lashway (REP) 306
*Dustin Relation (DEM) 273
Ralph Graves, Jr. (REP) 240
ALTONA TOWN JUSTICE
*Amanda Therrian (DEM) 295
Yvonne Emma Caska (REP) 236
AUSABLE TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
*Paula Bedard (DEM,WOR,IND) 329
Darcy Pray (REP) 226
*James Kind (DEM,IND) 300
BEEKMANTOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
*Sharron Garden (DEM,WOR,IND) 627
*Terry Sears (REP) 626
Dave Bezio (DEM) 437
Mark Sand (REP) 488
CHAMPLAIN TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
*Clarke Herdic (DEM) 569
John Cooper (REP) 548
*Jason Borrie (DEM) 730
DANNEMORA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
*James Barber (DEM) 208
Jason Carter (REP) 195
LaDonna Irby (DEM) 67
*Joey Varin (REP) 220
ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
*Debra Grogan (DEM) 191
Richard Trombley Jr. (REP) 189
James McNeil (DEM) 108
*Nathan Bombard (REP) 221
ELLENBURG TAX COLLECTOR
*Sharlene Stanley (DEM) 194
Shannon Barton (REP) 180
MOOERS TOWN COUNCILPERSON
Randy LaCount (REP) 412
*Donald Perras (REP) 481
PLATTSBURGH TOWN JUSTICE
*James Joyce (DEM, WOR) 1314
Alicia Sirk (REP, CON, IND) 836
PLATTSBURGH TOWN CLERK
*Kevin Patnode (DEM, WOR) 1373
Rickey Collins (REP) 814
SARANAC TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
Gerald Delaney Sr. (DEM) 455
Kirk Guynup (REP) 455
Roger Dubray Jr. (DEM) 387
*Tracy Egglestone (REP) 551
SARANAC TOWN JUSTICE
*Karen Waldron-Munson (DEM) 612
Perry PJ Lawton (REP) 387