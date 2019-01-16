Clinton County eyes land bank slot

× The Clinton County Legislature is weighing a proposal that may result in the creation of the first land bank in the tri-county area. Adam Zaranko, executive director of the Albany County Land Bank, spoke to a packed room of county legislators, town supervisors, mayors and council members about the purpose of land banks. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature is weighing a proposal that could result in the creation of the first land bank in the tri-county area.

Creating a not-for-profit land bank corporation here, Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the legislature last week, would allow local municipalities to pool their resources to purchase, rehabilitate and sell dilapidated properties.

There’s no deadline to apply for a state land bank slot. But they’re in demand, and it’s first come first serve, according to Davis.

Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said that he liked the concept.

He believes that the county needs to change course, because the costs of addressing problem properties will only increase in the future:

“I think we’re going to move ahead with it,” McManus told The Sun.

“But we need to hear from the towns before we move forward.”

‘RESPONSIBLE USE’

Overall, the goal of a land bank is to acquire properties and return them to “responsible use,” said Adam Zaranko, executive director of the Albany County Land Bank Corporation.

“We do things that governments can’t do, and the real estate industry won’t do responsibly,” he said.

When a landowner doesn’t take care of their property, it can put a financial strain on the county and local municipalities.

“In the Town of Mooers, there was a former funeral home that started falling down and falling into the street,” Davis said. “It was declared an emergency and an immediate danger to life and health.”

The town had to get the building demolished for safety reasons, and the cost was around $155,000. For Mooers, that would equate to nearly a quarter of the town’s total appropriations.

The town can attach that cost to that property owner’s tax bill, but if that person decides they aren’t going to pay and walks away from the property, Clinton County is stuck with the bill and the vacant lot, Davis said.

“We have to give the town that money, foreclose the property and in the case that it’s demolished, we can only sell the vacant lot and probably not get any back taxes that are due,” she said.

This process is called making the town “whole,” and in 2017 alone, it happened 3-4 times. Altogether, those properties cost the county $295,000.

After all is said and done, the county can take back the money that they give to the towns for these properties.

“But these municipalities can’t necessarily afford that,” she said.

‘BEST OUTCOME’

Another upside to establishing a land bank: The ability to vet investors who want to purchase property in the county.

Oftentimes out-of-state developers buy multiple parcels at the county’s tax auction for a rock-bottom price, without having seen the property.

And they abandon them.

The properties are put back into the auction a few years later, and the cycle continues, according to Davis.

When a property is acquired by the land bank, the highest bidder isn’t necessarily the new owner — in fact, the land can be “banked” and later used strategically to accommodate a larger development.

“We don’t always go for the best offer,” said Zaranko. “We go for the best outcome.”

NEXT STEPS

The proposal came to the legislature two weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill expanding the allowed number of land banks in the state from 25 to 35.

If the county legislature decides to move ahead with creating a land bank, an application for one of those new slots would be submitted to the state, and the county would collaborate with existing land banks to craft new bylaws and establish a local not-for-profit corporation to oversee the acquisition and sale of problem properties.

It’s unclear just how many of those types of properties exist within Clinton County — though in 2017, the county had to make towns whole on 4-5 properties, Davis said.

If approved by the state, the county legislature would be able to decide how to staff the not-for-profit corporation — Davis suggested that representatives from each region of the county be appointed to a land bank board — and local towns, villages and the City of Plattsburgh would pay into the program annually based on the amount of sales tax the locality receives.

The City of Plattsburgh, for example, would pay $10,176 per year for the first two years. The Town of Plattsburgh would pay $9,424.

But that’s only if those municipalities choose to opt into the program.

The bank would otherwise be funded by grants received from the state.

In the last six years, the New York Attorney General’s Office alone has doled out more than $82 million to land banks across the state.

That money, according to the Attorney General’s Office, is secured through settlements with large corporate banks “over misconduct that contributed to the housing crisis.”

Those grants can mean a periodic cash infusion of anywhere from $500,000 to $2 million for local land banks, according to Zaranko.

And the legislature would have the power to impose a cap on the amount of money the local land bank can have on hand, meaning that if the bank is fully funded towns would not be required to pay into the program.

Though the legislature can choose to apply for a land bank slot without approval from the towns, Davis encouraged town supervisors, town boards, the mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and the Common Council to discuss the issue within the next month.

After that, the legislature will decide how to proceed.

OFFICIAL TOUTS SUCCESS IN ALBANY

For the executive director of the Albany County Land Bank, Adam Zaranko, some site visits prove more memorable than others.

During a presentation to the Clinton County Legislature last week, Zaranko recalled visiting a dilapidated home that no longer had stairs.

He tried to get into the property, pushed on the door, but it wouldn’t budge.

That’s when two young children, around 5 years old, appeared at his side.

“‘What are you doing?’” He remembers them asking.

When he told them he was trying to get into the building, the children brought him around the house and into an alleyway filled with glass.

He looked back up at the home as he maneuvered through the debris.

“The back of the home was completely gone,” he said.

“That’s where they’d been playing.”

Bringing vacant and abandoned properties back into use can mean greater safety, higher property values and overall, a more robust neighborhood, according to Zaranko.

“Vacant and blighted properties can cost municipalities, communities and residents a lot,” he said.

In Albany County, there’s a vacant building for every 90 people, he said. Approximately 15 percent of properties are vacant.

“That’s where land banks can step in and drive back these properties,” he said.

And in most cases, they’re being returned to local ownership — 85 percent of property buyers have been from Albany County, Zaranko said, and 90 percent are residents of the town where the property lies.

“I don’t think the land banks are going anywhere,” he told legislators last week.

“In fact, there’s been increased demand because they work.”

THE NUMBERS

The New York Land Bank Association (NYLBA) represents 18 of 25 existing land banks in the state.

Some land banks are county-wide, like the Albany County Land Bank Corporation. Others, like the Newburgh Community Land Bank, are city-wide. There are also neighborhood-level land banks, according to Zaranko, as well as regional ones like the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank.

The creation of these not-for-profits was authorized in 2012 with the passing of the New York Land Bank Act.

Between the Greater Syracuse Land Bank, the Rochester Land Bank, the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, the Newburgh Community Land Bank, the Capital Region and Albany County land banks and four others around the state, a total of $28.4 million in assessed value was been put back onto local tax rolls, according to NYLBA.

That’s almost $2 million in new tax revenue.

An additional $9.4 million in revenue has been generated for lank banks through the sale of properties.

According to NYLBA, these projects throughout the state have spurred more than $77 million in private investment between upgrades to rental properties, brownfield redevelopments and new mixed-use properties.

All of the above was funded with $13 million in local funds and an additional $10.5 million in grants.