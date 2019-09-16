Clinton County lawmaker Conroy arrested

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County D-Area 4 lawmaker Simon Conroy was arrested for disorderly conduct and other minimal charges. The police were called around 10:45 a.m. the morning of Friday, Sept. 6, and Conroy live-streamed the interaction on Facebook. The video has since been taken down, but it included Conroy arguing with the police.

According to Conroy, he was in the process of buying the Green Room on Bridge Street, where the interaction took place. The police warned him of potential charges, but he argued with them before ending the Facebook live stream.

He was arrested in front of City Hall, his father and partner present. Conroy was then released on an appearance ticket and escorted to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH to receive treatment.

“We were called on Mr. Conroy the night before his arrest for causing a disturbance at Our House Bistro,” Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter said. “He subsequently left and no further action was taken.”

It’s not known what Conroy was being treated for in the hospital.