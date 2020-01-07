Clinton County legislator arrested again

File photo Simon Conroy Simon Conroy

PLATTSBURGH | City of Plattsburgh Police arrested Clinton County legislator Simon Conroy for stalking in the fourth degree. This is the fifth arrest made on Conroy in the recent months; disorderly conduct, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and petty larceny are the other charges he is facing from past arrests.

This time, Conroy was allegedly showing up to a residence several times within three hours after being asked to leave. The stalking altercation between Conroy and the unnamed woman was originally reported to police in September 2019; an investigation taking place in the three months before his arrest.

“[Conroy] was arrested at our station on Dec 12,” Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter said. “He came to be processed on his own and did not appear to be under the influence of any substance. We have been coordinating with Mr Conroy to effect this arrest and he has been cooperative throughout the process.”

Conroy is a Legislature for Area 4 in Clinton County. In October, after Conroy’s second arrest, the legislators came out with a statement on the matter, explaining that they could not remove Conroy.

“Simon Conroy is a public officer and duly elected official selected by the citizens of Clinton County Legislative Area Four,” an official release said. “As such, the county legislature does not have the legal ability to simply remove him, or any other legislator for that matter, from their elected position unless certain statutory provisions are met.”

Legislature members haven’t commented yet on Conroy’s last arrest; it cannot be confirmed if the new charges will affect his position as an elected official.

Conroy is set to be arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court tomorrow, Jan. 8. ■