Clinton County municipal governments carry on, updates

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made adjustments to the New York State Open Meetings Law to address the public health crisis and management of COVID-19, temporarily disregarding “quorum”, which is defined as “the minimum number of members of an assembly or society that must be present at any of its meetings to make the proceedings of that meeting valid” according to Lexico.com.

Meetings throughout the county are being held alternatively via phone and video conference recently as municipal governments push forward with “essential” plans and initiatives amidst mandated business closures and operational adjustments made to accommodate physical “social distancing” practices.

Here’s what’s been happening.

Clinton County Legislature updates

The Clinton County Legislature holds its meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, beginning at 5:15 pm. Members of the public can dial the conference call number listed on the county website on the day of the meeting in order to engage with proceedings.

All legislative meetings for March and April—apart from weekly regular session meetings—have been canceled, according to a calendar attached to a recently distributed mailing from the county.

At the recent meeting on Weds. Mar. 25, Kimberly Davis (D)—currently running to replace Sen. Betty Little’s (R) seat in 2021—announced that the county’s “coupon installment program” taxpayers will be eligible to have their March interest penalty fee canceled if a payment cannot be made by the last day of the month.

“If you did not pay your first installment by January 31st, your taxes are due to your town collector,” Davis said in a press release following the newly-held telephonic meeting. “We are advising each municipality to seek legal counsel from their town attorney about canceling interest for those taxpayers as well.”

She added that the governor is the only official who can change the tax payment period.

Clinton County Legislature Chairperson Mark Henry, in a recent press announcement, discussed the declared state of emergency on both the county and state levels, saying the declarations have validated the seriousness of the public health crisis while allowing the county to “reduce the standard limitations on purchasing and other procedures, which will allow us to better respond to this emergency”.

He said the county has reduced its workforce to well below the “essential” 50 percent.

Additionally, the county will be coordinating with local hotels, such as Quality Inn, to explore potential overflow hospital needs.

County health and emergency preparedness updates

The county’s first-response system is fully in place and ready to go, according to Clinton County Office of Emergency Services Director Eric Day, who spoke at a recent county press conference; his office is collecting and distributing any community donations of PPE.

He said “local surplus vendors” continue to donate needed supplies—for example, masks from dentist offices not in use due to limited operations as a result of COVID-19 containment measures—in an effort to help alleviate this national shortage on a local scale.

Beyond this, the county is continually communicating with the State of New York Medical Emergency Response Cache (MERC) supplied by the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) regarding further supplies.

Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza asked that residents who do decide to call 9-1-1 in response to symptoms please declare any flu-like symptoms so responders know what they are dealing with.

“Even if your symptoms are due to coronavirus, they are probably not an emergency,” Kanoza said.

Town of Plattsburgh meeting updates

On the Town of Plattsburgh’s website, residents can find published agenda packets for weekly board meetings; within the packets is the call information to tune in to the “Zoom Room” discussions taking place.

Materials will be posted by the town’s contracted tech partner, who will post the content to the “agenda” section of the calendar page of the town’s website by the end of the day on Wednesdays, prior to the weekly 6pm meeting on Thursdays.

City of Plattsburgh meeting updates

As the state and counties continue to identify locations for temporary overflow beds should they be needed, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read (D), running for re-election this year, said at a recent press conference that the city will provide its recreation center to the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (UVM-CVPH) should the need arise for more operational accommodations.

Read has estimated that 40% of the county’s vulnerable population lives within the city.

Common Council meetings will continue to conduct business via Zoom, which will be live-streamed on Youtube. There were three comments submitted via the Youtube video’s adjacent chat box at the last meeting on Thurs. Mar. 26; there was one comment discussed that was submitted ahead of the meeting.

In other news, the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals has adjusted its meeting procedures during this time, and will also be live-streaming its meetings via the city’s Youtube channel. Public comments will not be received during the meeting; comments must be submitted ahead of the meeting via email to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com with either the subject line “Planning Board Comment” or “Zoning Board Comment”.

Interested individuals should check the city’s website for a meeting notice five days prior to whenever a meeting might occur.

Apart from this, the city’s next Landlord/Tenant Advisory committee meeting will also be live-streamed on Youtube, taking place on Mon. Mar. 30 at 3:45pm. ■