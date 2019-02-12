Clinton County named top New York ‘micropolitan’ area

× Clinton County was named number one in the state in terms of economic strength by an independent economic research firm. Local officials announced the ranking at a press conference last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County is being lauded for its economic strength.

Policom, an independent, Florida-based economics research firm, has named the county the number one “micropolitan area” in the state in terms of economic strength.

Officials are hailing the ranking — which aims to signal the vitality of areas with populations of 10,000 to 50,000 people — as evidence that local economic development initiatives are working.

Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said in a statement that the designation “is a testament to the attentiveness, hard work and cooperation demonstrated by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, the Development Corporation and local municipalities.”

“This recognition highlights the virtues of conducting business in Clinton County and will hopefully bring even more attention to the positive economic climate that has been created here,” he said. “Everyone in the North Country benefits from this terrific news, and hopefully it provides a springboard to even greater success.”

COMMON GOAL

Policom’s ranking is based on a formula that factors in the consistency of an area’s small business growth, retail activity and local workers’ earnings and wages. It also factors in so-called “negative” economic factors, like the amount of reliance on Medicaid and welfare programs.

The data reviewed stretches back to 2001.

“This recognition represents exactly the message we want to send to potential businesses and potential residents, that Plattsburgh has a dedicated team of organizations working together toward a common goal: To make Plattsburgh a better place to live, to do business and to raise a family,” said Development Corporation President Paul Grasso.

“The Plattsburgh region continues to attract national and international attention for its economic success and sustained, creative strategies,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.

Though Clinton County, or the “Plattsburgh Micropolitan Statistical Area,” has ranked number one in the state for economic strength, overall its ranking nationally has slipped downward in recent years.

In 2012, the county was ranked 21st out of 551 areas in terms of economic strength.

This year, the Plattsburgh area ranked 40th.

But local businesses remain confident that the area’s economy is growing.

Along with announcing the new Policom ranking, the North Country Chamber of Commerce released its annual issue survey last Friday.

More than 680 responses, from businesses in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, show that 96 percent are confident that their operations will either grow or remain steady this year.

That percentage represents no change from last year overall, though a greater number of businesses this year, 79 percent compared to 75 percent last year, believe that their sales and activities will grow in the coming year rather than decline or stay level.

“The Plattsburgh Micropolitan Statistical Area regularly receives recognition as one of the best regions for business location,” said City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read in a statement. “It’s uniquely positioned near one of the world’s aeronautical metropolises, and combines proximity with myriad quality-of-life amenities, a rich transportation industry cluster, some of the least expensive electricity in the world, and a business-friendly climate.

“Any company looking for an advanced manufacturing opportunity should take a look at Plattsburgh and more will, because of this sort of recognition.”