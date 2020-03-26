Clinton County Property Tax Relief Due to COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis announced today that due to the COVID-19 crisis, Clinton County taxpayers in the coupon installment program will have their March interest penalty canceled if they cannot make the March payment by March 31st.

“Last night, I presented the Clinton County Legislature with a resolution I drafted canceling interest for taxpayers in our installment coupon program for the month of March in the midst of this crisis. Essentially, this allows taxpayers to pay their March payment in April without penalty. Unfortunately, neither the Legislature nor I have the authority to extend the tax payment period, only the Governor does,” stated the Treasurer. “We have been seeking an extension for the relief of our taxpayers from the Governor’s Office on a regular basis and hope that he will give that extension.”

“To be clear,” said Davis, “this interest cancellation only applies to taxpayers in the installment coupon program. If you did not pay your first installment by January 31st, your taxes are due to your town collector. We are advising each municipality to seek legal counsel from their town attorney about canceling interest for those taxpayers as well.”

Due to the Governor’s order for social distancing, the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office is closed to the general public, but employees are still working from 9-5 and are available to answer questions at 518-565-4730. Anyone seeking to make their payments can do so by mailing them into the office at 137 Margaret St, Ste 205, Plattsburgh NY 12901 or can be made online at the Treasurer’s Office Department link at clintoncountygov.com. ■