Clinton County readies public defender’s office

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A new public defender’s office has been established in Clinton County, and is expected to begin taking cases in March. Pictured is the county’s appointed public defender, Jamie Martineau, in his office on New York Road.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County is opening a public defender’s office.

For residents accused of committing a crime, this means a new centralized outpost for seeking legal counsel.

The new office — the opening of which is being funded by a five-year, $6.89 million state grant designed to improve the county’s indigent defense system — will handle criminal court cases.

The county will continue to use an assigned counsel program to handle family court cases.

Public Defender Jamie Martineau is in the process of hiring staff.

“I hope to start handling criminal matters by mid-March and utilize a slow integration process, starting in City Court,” Martineau told The Sun.

The public defender’s office has a budget this year of $806,527, which will be wholly covered by the state grant.

The county has also budgeted an additional $1,550,125 for indigent defense, an expense that county officials say will be largely phased out once the new office is fully operational, allowing the county to rely less on outside attorneys to oversee criminal cases.

The Clinton County Legislature formally authorized the opening of a public defender’s office on Dec. 1, 2018.

Martineau was appointed to lead the office and started on Jan. 7 at a salary of $130,831 per year.

He will serve a three-year term.

QUALIFICATIONS

The county’s new public defender, Martineau, 46, has practiced law for 28 years.

He served as an assistant district attorney in the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office from 1999 to 2003, when he transitioned into a similar role in the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. He opened a private practice in 2004, and worked there for 10 years before selling the business.

In his new role, Martineau will oversee a team of attorneys tasked with representing thousands of low income defendants.

In five years, upwards of six attorneys and three administrative employees are expected to staff the operation.

“The public defender’s office, sometime in the future, will take over the majority of cases for indigent defendants,” said Martineau.

In this county, that amounts to anywhere from 2,000 to 3,500 cases every year.

“We will strictly be handling, at least for the foreseeable future, criminal cases for indigent defendants,” he said. “It allows us to specialize in that area of law because we’re not running a general practice and being assigned cases by the court.”

In New York state, a person currently qualifies for representation from the public defender’s office if their income is 250 percent of the federal poverty guideline or less, according to Justin Meyer, administrator of the county’s assigned counsel program.

For a one-person household, this means an income of less than $31,225.

“Income is one of a handful of factors to consider, but that income is going to be the primary focus in a lot of cases,” said Meyer.

And a person can receive representation for just about any charge, apart from traffic infractions, according to Martineau.

“Most, if not all, criminal cases would be covered,” he said.

RISING COSTS

Though there will now be a public defender’s office, Clinton County will need to retain a portion of its assigned counsel program, Martineau said.

That’s, in part, to allow attorneys to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Currently, the county utilizes an assigned counsel program for criminal court. For family court, the county contracts with four different attorneys to handle the majority of those cases, according to Meyer.

“Assigned counsel is available to represent individuals in Family Court when there are conflicts impacting attorneys or litigants, or when other circumstances exist which would require an attorney other than the four contract attorneys to handle a case,” he said.

Depending on the type of case, under the current assigned counsel program, private attorneys are assigned cases and compensated anywhere from $60-75 each time.

Last year, Clinton County spent a total of $1,597,916 on indigent defense, an increase of 1.8 percent over 2017. That’s projected to decline by 2.9 percent this year, to $1,550,125.

Last year, the county spent approximately $865,000 on criminal defense and $675,000 on cases handled in family court.

“The average of expenditures for indigent criminal defense over the past five years is roughly $850,000,” said Meyer.

That cost has remained virtually unchanged since 2014, apart from a modification in 2015 that reduced the cost by nearly $35,000, he said.

“The program cost has increased to nearly $900,000 since 2015 as Clinton County was mandated by New York State and forced by some local courts to provide additional services to indigent individuals charged with criminal offenses,” Meyer said.

“We believe that by shifting our model for indigent defense to a public defender’s office, we will be able to meet existing and future state mandates, provide high quality defense to individuals charged with a crime and stabilize the cost to do so.”

Meyer also expects that as part of new, as-of-yet unreleased state guidelines, there may be a new cap on the number of cases a particular assigned attorney can handle in a single year.

“That number is easily managed in a public defender’s office,” he said.

STATEWIDE REFORMS

The grant is a result of the Hurrell‐Harring settlement, which requires the state to expand constitutionally-mandated public representation across several key areas, including providing counsel at arraignment, caseload relief, boosting eligibility standards and other efforts to improve the quality of service.

The goal of opening a public defender’s office is to increase access to legal representation for low-income residents, in part by allocating attorneys specifically to indigent defense, and by reducing the workload of assigned counsel by disseminating cases amongst a dedicated pool of public attorneys.

“The Hurrell-Harring settlement has set high standards with respect to the representation of indigent criminal defendants, and has established that New York state has a responsibility to ensure that those standards are complied with,” said Meyer, administrator of the county’s assigned counsel program.

“As a result of that money, we were able to fully fund a public defender’s office, which will provide very good representation to individuals and will also protect the county from potential lawsuits and liability over the quality of representation.”

As part of the county’s current assigned counsel program, local attorneys — who often work for private practices — are assigned cases in both criminal and family court.

It’s possible, but not guaranteed, that state funding to address indigent defense could continue past the current grant’s five-year period.

“This grant is an acknowledgment by New York state of this responsibility, and is one of the many resources that the state has provided to Clinton County to aid in this pursuit, so we are confident that state funding will continue beyond the five year grant period,” he said.