Clinton County tax auction set

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County will put up 36 properties for sale at the next tax auction.

April 24 was the final date for property owners to pay back taxes for 2017-18.

From the 84 properties that faced foreclosure in February, 36 have been foreclosed on and will be listed in the auction June 5, Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told legislators recently.

In Clinton County, if a landowner doesn’t pay their taxes for two years, multiple notices in a variety of forms — including a bright yellow sign placed on the property — are given to the landowner that the property may be foreclosed upon.

If the taxes remain unpaid, the county will foreclose on the property and attempt to sell it at auction. By reselling the property, the goal is to return the parcel to the tax roll.

Of the 36 to be auctioned off this year, 14 are vacant lots and 22 are residential properties. None are commercial.

“That’s the lowest number of parcels that we’ve foreclosed on in recent years,” Davis said.

Last year, the county auctioned off 45 properties, she said.

The bulk of the parcels this year are located in Mooers, Dannemora and Altona. More information about the parcels will be available online at nysauctions.com.

The total outstanding taxes owed on all of the properties combined is $102,677, according to Davis.

The tax auction has been set for Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. in the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh.