Clinton County to adopt overdose map

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris ODMAP CC SPARCC Meeting: Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County held its monthly meeting at the MHAB Center/Recovery Center. There, a group from Broome County was called in to speak on the ODMAP and how it could help the county.

CLINTON COUNTY | Clinton County is considering adopting a new program called Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, or ODMAP, a computer system that allows law enforcement and health departments to track overdoses and drug trends in the area. Broome County is one of the 2,000 agencies across the 44 states in the U.S. using ODMAP; they started about two and a half years ago in 2017.

“A coalition, called the Peer Response Group, consisting of the Broome County Health Department, Law Enforcement, Broome County Emergency Services, Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC), Broome County Public Defender’s Office, Broome County Crime Analysis Center, New York State National Guard Counter Drug Unit, United Health Services, and the Broome County District Attorney’s Office was created to combat the opioid crisis,” the Broome County ODMAP presentation page reads.

In the past year, Broome county has recorded at total of 332 overdoses through the system, 29 of which were fatal. By entering this data into the ODMAP system, trends can be found throughout the area to prevent further overdosing. Information such as the time of the overdose, drug of choice, location through geocoding and victim’s information can be submitted into the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) server, which can be seen by those with access. This helps not only with tracking location and trend, but it keeps track of who is “vulnerable” to overdoses.

“First responders or designated people will respond to an overdose out in the field,” Drug Intelligence Officer Jim Hawley said. “Here in Broome County, we develop strategies and target resources and employ them out in the field to reduce overdoses.”

There are access two levels for those who use the system; these levels determine what the users can see and put in. Level one has the ability to manage their own local agency records and see the details of them. As for level two, “participants are those granted access to the ODMAP dashboard, which allows the user to view all data, nationwide, submitted via ODMAP.” Level two users will be able to see more details of data, too.

One potential problem with the ODMAP program is the fact that not everyone who overdoses is brought to the hospital, leaving a lot unreported. Along with that, HIPAA protection could leave non disclosed cases at well. This may leave substance abusers at risk for overdosing without the possibility of help.

“The numbers are probably 10 times that,” city of Plattsburgh Police Officer Brad Miller said. “Right now, you’re probably seeing maybe 20 percent of what’s going on - I’m just throwing a number out there … we can talk about true numbers and not just one agency or one county with the numbers being derived from law enforcement.”

While it was admitted that current stats are not completely accurate due to this issue, other health departments or places have statistics that doesn’t violate HIPAA protection laws, which could help round out the number of overdoses in the area. Clinton County is slowly implementing ODMAP, which is currently only being used by law enforcement. This system could not only help determining the number of overdoses and trends, but it also assists in finding people with substance abuse problems treatment. ■