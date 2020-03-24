Clinton County's 8th case of COVID-19 announced

DANNEMORA | The county's 8th case of COVID-19 was announced on Tues. Mar. 24 by the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD).

Clinton Correctional Facility (CCF) is working in tandem with the state’s Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to address the discovered case, an inmate.

“Testing is happening outside the County which may include tests for our residents,” said CCHD Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff in a recent release. “In addition, other sites are testing and those tests are not always reported to CCHD as they are done.”

Statewide, DOCCS has declared three positive cases of coronavirus within the prison system, one of whom, the head of the state correctional officers union told members of the press, is former film-producer Harvey Weinstein, detected at Wende Correctional Facility in Buffalo.

The most recent reports for the entirety of Clinton County include 72 negative tests, 79 on “quarantine without symptoms” and 13 “isolated due to symptoms or positive results”.

A press release from CCHD said, “All entities are focused on ensuring the health and well-being of the community.” ■