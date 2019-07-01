Clinton student receives Chancellor’s Award

× Expand Photo provided Jessica Rigby (center) was awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton Community College President Ray M. DiPasquale has announced that Clinton student and Class of 2019 salutatorian Jessica Rigby was recently awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.

The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence recognizes students from throughout SUNY who have demonstrated the integration of academic excellence with accomplishments in the areas of leadership, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts, or career achievement.

“Jessica is an exceptional student who exemplifies what being at Clinton, and being a Chancellor’s Award recipient, is all about,” DiPasquale said.

Rigby graduated summa cum laude with a liberal arts humanities and social sciences associate of arts degree, and is the Class of 2019 salutatorian. She was the recipient of Clinton Community College’s 2018 Student Life Award and selected for the 2018 All USA Academic team.

Throughout her tenure at Clinton, Rigby was greatly involved with campus activities. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society of Two Year Colleges and served in leadership roles as their vice president and then president.

She was elected to the student senate and served as their secretary and vice president. Rigby also served as a student representative on several college boards and committees including Lower Judicial Board, Communications Council and SUNY’s Regional Council.

In addition to these honors, Rigby, who plans to be a fine arts major with a concentration in photography at SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall, has had photography published in “The Cliffhanger,” Clinton’s creative arts publication, and “Gandy Dancer,” a SUNY creative arts publication. She has also had poetry and prose published in “Nota Bene,” a national publication from Phi Theta Kappa, “Crack the Spine,” an online literary magazine, and other publications. She said she looks forward to continuing her study of the arts.

The Chancellor’s Award recipients were recognized at a ceremony recently in Albany at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center.

“Today’s award recipients emerged from their campuses this year as the top scholars, athletes, performers and achievers, as well as a tremendous source of inspiration,” SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said in a release. “The students being recognized today made the choice to be leaders on their campuses, prioritize their studies and serve their communities. Congratulations to this year’s awardees, and I applaud you for pursuing excellence in all that you do.”