Closing in on Champ

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Champ hunter Katy Elizabeth speaks before a gathering of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

PORT HENRY | Champ can run, but he can’t hide. Not forever — at least that is the view of Champ hunter Katy Elizabeth, who has made a career of searching for the fabled Lake Champlain sea creature. And after years on the hunt, now she says she’s got him.

Speaking to a meeting of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce last month, Katy Elizabeth said she has finally captured Champ on her sophisticated underwater imaging equipment.

The image is not particularly obvious to the untrained eye, but Katy Elizabeth outlined the head, nostrils and coiled, eel-like body. She puts his (or her) length at 25 feet.

The notably shy creature wasn’t happy about having his cover blown. “He looks kind of annoyed,” Katy Elizabeth said.

The Moriah Chamber has reason to believe — the town of Port Henry has long billed itself as the Home of Champ, but other locales on the lake are taking an interest in wrestling the title and the tourism dollars it might represent, from Champ’s Bulwagga Bay hood.

Katy Elizabeth, who spends copious time on the water, said she has caught fleeting glimpses of Champ above water multiple times, but this is the first time she’s snapped a shot with her underwater equipment.

She said she was near the Moriah-Westport line on Aug. 5 and low on gas when she noticed something odd on the Dragonfly Pro-4 Chirp sonar system. She’d been over about 30 miles of Lake Champlain on both the Vermont and New York side with nothing unusual to report.

Then, “I was traveling around 45 mph and noticed two unusual anomalies on the sandy bottom of the Lake at approximately 165 feet,” she wrote on her website. “I couldn’t see the images clearly on the screen due to the sun glare, but I snapped a screenshot on the sonar, as they looked very different from the 56 other images we had seen previously that day.”

It wasn’t until the next morning as she was analyzing the shots that she realized the oddity might be the elusive Champ. What she was seeing on the screen matched above-water sightings that people have reported through the years.

Katy Elizabeth said she has sent the images for expert analysis, but her reading is on an animal “hunkered down on the sandy bottom.”

She believes the Champ population is sensitive to sonar and reacts by diving low.

The Champ legend on Lake Champlain goes back decades if not centuries. Explorer Samuel de Champlain ostensibly saw Champ, although his actual comments have been inflated over the years.

The legend gained traction in the late 1800s, and circus magnate P.T. Barnum took it seriously enough to offer a reward for its capture.